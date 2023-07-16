Culver City Unveils Enhanced Higuera Street Bridge, Prioritizing Pedestrians and Cyclists

Newly Reconstructed Bridge Features Wider Lanes and Bike Lanes

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City recently unveiled the newly reconstructed Higuera Street Bridge over Ballona Creek, a project aimed at improving accessibility and connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists, as reported by Streets Blog LA. The bridge underwent widening, with an additional travel lane for drivers, expanded sidewalks, a new access ramp to the creek path, protected bike lanes, and a mid-bridge belvedere (overlook).

Construction on the bridge began in 2021 and was reopened to the public in mid-May. The project’s total cost, including the $8.3 million bridge replacement, the $1.36 million bike ramp (Ballona Creek Bike Path Connectivity Project at Higuera Street), and combined construction management expenses of $1.4 million, amounted to $11 million.

The new bike lanes on the bridge extend beyond the abutments, covering the entire long block from Jefferson Boulevard to Eastham Drive. Although the Higuera Bridge project represents a significant step towards enhancing walking and bicycling infrastructure, it also highlights the need for such sensible accommodations to be incorporated routinely in large-scale infrastructure upgrades—a feature that is often overlooked in many Metro and L.A. City projects.

Regrettably, Culver City, which had previously demonstrated leadership in incorporating smart bike/walk project components, is currently in the process of dismantling its ambitious downtown Move Culver City initiative.