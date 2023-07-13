July 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Elderly Victim Robbed in Strong-Arm Robbery Incident, Two Suspects Sought

Photo: Facebook

Victim Was an 80-Year-Old Woman Who Was Assaulted 

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a robbery in the parking lot of First Citizens Bank on Jefferson Blvd, where an 80-year-old victim was targeted.

At approximately 10:30 am yesterday, CCPD officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call regarding the recent robbery. The victim recounted that as she exited First Citizens Bank, a female suspect attempted to distract her while she was getting into her vehicle. Suddenly, a male suspect approached and repeatedly struck her in the face before snatching her purse. Both suspects then fled in a getaway vehicle.

The Culver City Fire Department promptly arrived and provided on-site medical treatment to the victim.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

Suspect Descriptions:

  • Suspect #1: Female Hispanic with curly dark brown hair, wearing neutral-colored clothing.
  • Suspect #2: Male Hispanic with a clean-shaven face and curly dark brown hair.

Suspect Vehicle:

  • Description: Newer gray SUV.

Items Stolen:

  • Orange Michael Kors purse
  • Motorola cell phone
  • Prescription reading glasses
  • Driving glasses
  • Multiple credit and debit cards
  • California driver’s license
  • $600 in cash
