Elderly Victim Robbed in Strong-Arm Robbery Incident, Two Suspects Sought

Victim Was an 80-Year-Old Woman Who Was Assaulted

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) responded to a robbery in the parking lot of First Citizens Bank on Jefferson Blvd, where an 80-year-old victim was targeted.

At approximately 10:30 am yesterday, CCPD officers arrived at the scene after receiving a call regarding the recent robbery. The victim recounted that as she exited First Citizens Bank, a female suspect attempted to distract her while she was getting into her vehicle. Suddenly, a male suspect approached and repeatedly struck her in the face before snatching her purse. Both suspects then fled in a getaway vehicle.

The Culver City Fire Department promptly arrived and provided on-site medical treatment to the victim.

If you have any information about this crime, please contact Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.

Suspect Descriptions:

Suspect #1: Female Hispanic with curly dark brown hair, wearing neutral-colored clothing.

Suspect #2: Male Hispanic with a clean-shaven face and curly dark brown hair.

Suspect Vehicle:

Description: Newer gray SUV.

Items Stolen: