July 13, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Brandoni Pepperoni Is Heading To Santa Monica For Pop-Up At Offhand Wine Bar

Photo: Instagram: @la_brandoni-pepperoni

The LA “Wizard of ‘Za” Will Bring an Exciting Selection of Pies and Side Dishes  

By Dolores Quintana

Brandon Grey’s pizza pop-up, Brandoni Pepperoni, has had a residency at Culver City’s Bar and Garden on Thursdays and Fridays, and that will continue on Fridays starting this week. If you are in Culver City, Bar, and Garden is located at 6142 Washington Boulevard. But the great news for residents of Santa Monica is that Brandoni Pepperoni is finally coming to Santa Monica this weekend. 

Chef Brandon Grey said, in an Instagram post, “Get ready, Santa Monica, I’m coming your way this weekend! On Saturday, July 15th, join me at @offhandwinebar from 6:00 to 9:30 pm for an exclusive pop-up. I’ll be serving up some of my favorite ‘za and side selections – as well as new merch. Come on by and grab a glass of wine and a pizza – can’t wait to see all my Westside folks this weekend!”

Off Hand Wine Bar is located at 3008 Santa Monica Boulevard, and I can tell you that Brandoni Pepperoni slings some of the finest pizzas, or ‘za, as he calls them, on the Westside. The sides are also great, as are the desserts. He goes to the local farmers market for produce, and he makes a mean seasonal hand pie.

My personal favorite pies from the Los Angeles Wizard of ‘Za are the Friday, which is marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, and lemon ricotta. The other favorite is the Backyard Boogie, which has Romano, aged Parmesan, lemon Ricotta. Mozzarella and orange blossom honey from Energy Bee farm. The pizzas are fresh with the best ingredients and so delicious. Highly recommended.

