Arth Bar + Kitchen Introduces Exciting Bollywood Brunch Celebration in Culver City

Photo: Tonelson

Handcrafted Cocktails, Lively Music Await at the Vibrant Indian Eatery’s Brunch Event

By Dolores Quintana

Arth Bar + Kitchen, a modern Indian eatery in Culver City, is excited to announce its new Bollywood Brunch on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. Located in the heart of Culver City, Arth Bar + Kitchen invites guests to indulge in an afternoon of delectable food and delightful libations accompanied by lively music from DJ Viren.

The Bollywood Brunch at Arth Bar + Kitchen offers an extraordinary culinary journey, showcasing the vibrant flavors of Indian cuisine and unlimited food for just $35 per person. For those seeking an elevated experience, there’s an option for unlimited food and bottomless mimosas for $55 per person.

The carefully curated menu features an array of delectable dishes that exemplify the essence of Indian street food and traditional favorites. Guests can savor the mouthwatering Pad Bhaji, a seasoned thick vegetable curry served with buttered bread. For an interactive experience, Arth Bar + Kitchen will have a live station of Classic Indian Street Food, allowing guests to savor the flavors of the streets. Another live station presents the savory Kheema Pan, made with seasoned ground chicken served with buttered bread.

The culinary delights continue with Mint Chicken Tikka, Veg Biryani, Chicken Biryani, Masala Omelette, and Fluffy Waffles. To add a touch of excitement, the menu also features the signature Arth Bhel, a unique combination of flavors and textures that will delight the taste buds.

No brunch experience would be complete without a selection of handcrafted cocktails. Arth Bar + Kitchen showcases an exceptional Indian-inspired Cocktail Menu featuring refreshing and innovative drinks that perfectly complement the Bollywood Brunch offerings. Guests can enjoy Jivati, a refreshing sparkling beverage, and also sip and savor the Tamarind Sour, Spicy Jal-Jeera Mojito, the Mumbai Masti made with Cazcabel Blanco Tequila, lime, mango purée, Hellfire Bitters, Cointreau, and Chile spiced mango chew, among others.

As guests indulge in tantalizing cuisine and sip on expertly handcrafted cocktails, they will be immersed in an upbeat atmosphere created by the sounds of DJ Viren. The live music will set the stage for an unforgettable brunch experience, combining delectable food, refreshing drinks, and dancing in a perfectly festive ambiance. Come for the food and stay for the party. 

Arth Bar + Kitchen will serve the Bollywood Brunch on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The party and live music will continue until 4:30 p.m. The Arth Bar + Kitchen Bollywood Brunch tickets are now available at www.ArthLA.com. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a culinary adventure that celebrates the vibrant spirit of Bollywood and the rich flavors of Indian cuisine. For more information or reservations, please visit www.ArthLA.com or call Arth Bar + Kitchen at 424.603.4155.

