MOVE Culver City Unveils Conceptual Designs for Downtown Corridor Transformation

City Council to Review Plans for Sustainable Mobility and Enhanced Public Spaces

By Dolores Quintana

During its meeting on July 10, the City Council is set to receive a presentation of the anticipated conceptual designs for the transformative MOVE Culver City Downtown Corridor project. The presentation aims to showcase innovative plans that reimagine the streets as vibrant public spaces, providing residents and visitors with sustainable mobility options and enhanced alternatives.

This is the continuation of the planning and design for the second Downtown Corridor pilot, which is underway following the April 24, 2023, City Council meeting as the project continues to go forward.

These conceptual design plans are available for public viewing on the official MOVE Culver City website. This platform serves as a comprehensive resource for information regarding the project, which the City of Culver City initiated in November 2021. The MOVE Culver City pilot project aims to revolutionize mobility in the downtown area, offering improved and diverse transportation choices.

Please visit the dedicated website for additional details on the MOVE Culver City initiative. To address any questions or concerns related to streets, curbs, or sidewalks, utilize the “Contact Culver City” portal and select the “MOVE Culver City” topic for prompt assistance.