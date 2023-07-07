Los Angeles Police Department Seeks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Additional Victims of Sexual Assault

Detectives Believe Additional Victims Might Have Yet To Come Forward

By Dolores Quintana

In an effort to identify potential unreported sexual assaults, detectives from the Juvenile Division have released the suspect’s booking photo. They urge anyone victimized by the suspect to contact the LAPD immediately. The detectives are also seeking the public’s assistance in gathering information about this crime. Individuals who believe they may be victims or possess any relevant details about Peter Shure are urged to reach out to Juvenile Division detectives at 213-486-0570. Calls during non-business hours or on weekends should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Alternatively, individuals can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Juvenile Division Abused Child Section is appealing to the public for help in identifying more victims following the arrest of a 29-year-old man on suspicion of sexual assault.

On Thursday, June 28, 2023, LAPD detectives apprehended Peter Avraham Shure, a resident of the Westchester neighborhood in Los Angeles, under the charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 18 years old (Booking No. 6631955). The arrest came after two separate reports of forced sexual assault involving female victims. According to investigators, the suspect lured the victims to his residence, where the alleged sexual assaults took place. Detectives suspect that there may be additional victims yet to come forward.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office reviewed the investigation and subsequently filed two counts against Peter Shure: one count of rape (Penal Code §261(A)(2)) and one count of lewd acts against a child 14 years old or younger (Penal Code §288(C)(1)). Bail was set at $320,000.00, and as of July 3, 2023, Shure posted bail and was released from custody.