Unwind and Savor the Savings: 33 Taps Happy Hour Delights in Culver City

Photo: Instagram: @33Taps

Two Happy Hours Offer Discounted Food and Drinks

By Dolores Quintana

33 Taps in Culver City is now offering a delightful array of Happy Hour specials that will have you raising your glasses and toasting to great deals. With Happy Hour running Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and its Late Night Happy Hour available every day from 9:30 p.m. until closing, this restaurant is a great spot to unwind and enjoy a wallet-friendly culinary experience.

The Happy Hour menus at Culver City and Silver Lake locations boast an impressive selection of offerings that will tantalize your taste buds. Enjoy $5 drafts, a tempting array of $7 wells, and indulge in carefully crafted $8 cocktails and wines that will satisfy even the most discerning palates. If you are thirsty or there with friends, the bar has $17 pitchers of beer available. 

If you’re craving a bite to accompany your libations, fear not! Happy Hour extends its generous offerings to include delectable food options for just $9, ranging from mouthwatering pizzas to juicy burgers, ensuring there’s something to please every appetite.

Tasting Table named 33 Taps as one of the 12 best sports bars in Los Angeles. They noted the vegan Banh Mi fries with Beyond Chicken as a highlight of the bar’s food and said that the bar is also outfitted with 65-inch high-definition televisions throughout the rooms for your enjoyment.

