July 1, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA County Has Issued Warnings About Consuming Seafood, Approaching Marine Mammals

Photo: Official

Neurotoxin Could Sicken Humans That Eat Seafood, Animals Could Be Dangerous

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles County Departments of Beaches and Harbors, Public Health, and Animal Care and Control have issued two warnings to the public about the dangers posed by large algae blooms along the California coast, endangering marine mammals and rendering some seafood unsafe for consumption. These blooms produce a neurotoxin called domoic acid, which enters the food chain when plankton consume the toxic algae. As it moves up the food chain, the toxin becomes more concentrated, potentially causing seizures and heart failure in large quantities. While sea lions and dolphins can exhibit symptoms after consuming contaminated fish, contaminated shellfish pose the most significant risk to humans.

It’s important to note that consuming high doses of domoic acid can be fatal for humans. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises residents to exercise caution and stay informed about the ongoing toxic algae bloom, checking for state-issued shellfish advisories before consuming seafood such as crabs, clams, mussels, and oysters. 

Currently, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) has issued an advisory to caution against the consumption of sport-harvested mussels, clams, or scallops from Santa Barbara County.

Symptoms of domoic acid poisoning, known as amnesic shellfish poisoning, can manifest within 30 minutes to 24 hours after consuming toxic seafood. Mild cases may include vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, and dizziness, which subside within several days. Severe cases can involve trouble breathing, confusion, seizures, cardiovascular instability, and even permanent short-term memory loss. Individuals experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention, while those with severe symptoms should call 9-1-1 or seek immediate emergency care.

Over 100 sea lions, likely affected by domoic acid toxicity, have already stranded themselves on Los Angeles County beaches. Authorities expect more cases to occur during the upcoming holiday weekend and Fourth of July celebrations.

Beachgoers are advised to maintain a minimum distance of 50 feet from sick animals to ensure their safety and the well-being of the sea lions. Furthermore, beachgoers should promptly report sightings of distressed marine life to the Marine Mammal Care Center (MMCC) at 800-39-WHALE (800-399-4253). In Malibu, the California Wildlife Center should be contacted at 310-458-WILD (9453) and then select option 1.

The Marine Mammal Care Center has stated that they have 100 marine mammals they are treating for domoic acid poisoning via their social media page. California Wildlife Center said, via their social media page, that they are receiving 150 calls a day about marine mammals in distress. 

Sick sea lions may exhibit agitation and aggression, making contact with humans potentially dangerous and stressful for the animals. Marcia Mayeda, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC), emphasizes that the best way to assist is to stay away and report sick animals immediately. Additionally, individuals can contribute by donating their time or funds to the MMCC and the California Wildlife Center.

This year, the number of sick sea lions has far exceeded previous years, overwhelming local marine rescue facilities like the MMCC in San Pedro. To address this, the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH) has collaborated with the MMCC to establish a temporary care facility on the Marina Peninsula, providing additional treatment areas for sea lions during their recovery.

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC), the Department of Beaches and Harbors (DBH), and the Department of Public Health will continue closely monitoring the situation.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
News

Unite Here Local 11 Considering A Hotel Strike That Could Start This Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Strike Could Affect Hotels All Over Los Angeles and Santa Monica By Dolores Quintana UNITE HERE Local 11, representing over...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Fourth Of July Closures and West Los Angeles Fireworks

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Culver City Issues Information For The Fourth Of July Holiday By Dolores Quintana In observance of Independence Day, the City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Heat Warning For Los Angeles County In Effect For Holiday Weekend

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Triple Digit Temperatures Are Expected, So Extra Care Must Be Taken By Dolores Quintana With scorching temperatures forecasted this holiday...

Photo: Facebook
News

Traffic Stop Unveils Drugs and Stolen Firearm, Leading to Arrests

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

Culver City Officer’s Routine Traffic Stop Turns into a Drug and Weapons Bust  By Dolores Quintana  Yesterday at 9 am,...

Photo: LAHSA
News

City of Los Angeles, LAHSA Release 2023 Homeless Count Numbers

June 30, 2023

Read more
June 30, 2023

The Number of the Unhoused Has Risen Significantly Since 2022 By Dolores Quintana The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count...

Photo: UCLA
Dining, Food & Drink, News

UCLA Grad Graham Rossmore Is Helping Shape City Al Fresco Policy

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Something That He Didn’t Expect To Be Doing, But He Is Advising the City As the discussion around the future...

Photo: Instagram: @barandgarden @la_brandoni_pepperoni @empiricalcph
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bar and Garden Is Hosting An Empirical Tasting and Brandoni Pepperoni Pizza Pop-Up

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

The Tasting and Pizza Pop-up Will Take Place June 29 From 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. By Dolores Quintana On their...

Photo: Instagram: @ChineseLaundryKitchen
Dining, Food & Drink, News

You Can Now Pick Up Chinese Laundry Kitchen’s Infamous Dan Dan Sauce Locally

June 29, 2023

Read more
June 29, 2023

Farmshop Brentwood and Hi-Lo Liquor In Culver City Carry The Sauce By Dolores Quintana Farmshop Brentwood shared a post that...
News

Skin Laundry Laser Focuses On Rejuvenating Skin

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Facials don’t have to be invasive. That’s why Skin Laundry has taken a revolutionary approach to skincare technology, making the...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Upbeat Beat

California Assembly Passes AB 881 to Increase Diversity in Juries, Boost Jury Pay

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Los Angeles County Would Be Part Of The Pilot Program If AB 881 Is Passed By Dolores Quintana AB 881,...

Photo: Instagram: @JoshRuben
News, Upbeat Beat

Acclaimed Director Josh Ruben to Sign Copies Of His New Comic “Darla”

June 28, 2023

Read more
June 28, 2023

Signing Will Take Place Saturday, July 1, at Pulp Fiction Culver City By Dolores Quintana Director Josh Ruben, known for...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Staff Recognized for Projects Improving Community Life

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

Innovation, Efficiency, and Sustainability Are Some of the Key Project Virtues By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City proudly...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

First East/West Protected Bike Lane Officially Opened On June 26

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

The Lanes Are On Venice Boulevard From National To Lincoln  By Dolores Quintana In a significant step towards improving transportation...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Sunrise Growers Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Over Listeria Concerns

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

Fruit Was Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, and Target Stores By Dolores Quintana Sunrise Growers Inc., a SunOpta Inc. subsidiary,...
News, Video

(Video) Rabbi David Wolpe Speaks At The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

This is the first time the ceremony has been held since 2019 in person @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR