June 27, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Rabbi David Wolpe Speaks At The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

This is the first time the ceremony has been held since 2019 in person

@culvercitywlanews

♬ original sound – westsidetoday
in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Marine Mammal Care Center
News

Toxic Algae In Coastal Waters Is Causing Marine Mammal Beachings and Deaths

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

The Marine Mammal Care Center Has Issued a Hospital Alert For This “Extreme Event” By Dolores Quintana The Marine Mammal...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Stands Against Gun Violence: June Proclaimed as Gun Violence Awareness Month

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Remembering The Victims and the Urgency of Gun Violence Prevention By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City has taken...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Issues Reminder of Strict Prohibition Of Fireworks for Public Safety

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Residents Urged to Comply with Laws to Ensure a Fun and Safe Fourth of July By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Photo: U.S. National Park Service Facebook
News, Real Estate

Wildlife District Ordinance Meant To Protect Wildlife Areas In Los Angeles Will Go Up For City Council Vote

June 25, 2023

Read more
June 25, 2023

The Ordinance Passed A City Planning and Land Use Management Committee Vote  The Los Angeles City Council is to vote...
News, Real Estate

New Multifamily Housing and Commercial Development Proposed for Palms-Culver City Border

June 25, 2023

Read more
June 25, 2023

Project to Replace Commercial Buildings with Eight-Story Residential Buildings and Ground-Floor Commercial Space By Dolores Quintana A new development project...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles to Implement Park Block Pilot Program Modeled after Barcelona’s Superblocks

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Transforming Residential Blocks to Reclaim Public Space and Combat Air Pollution By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s Transportation...
News, Video

(Video) It’s Jacaranda Tree Season

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The brilliant violet flowers have returned. Everywhere you go you are likely to smell them too. Jacaranda mimosifolia is a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Fiscal Budget For Los Angeles County 2023 – 2024 Will Be Deliberated On June 26

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

LA Board Of Supervisors Scheduled To Discuss and Meeting Will Be Broadcast By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County’s budget is...

Photo: Official: Governor Gavin Newsom
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Votes to Prepare to Launch a CARE Court

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Ahead of Schedule, The Supervisors Vote Four To One To Implement the Program By Dolores Quintana Led by Supervisors Janice...

Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshots Ring Out in Raintree Plaza Parking Lot: Culver City Police Launch Investigation

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect and Gathering Information By Dolores Quintana In the early hours of yesterday morning,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Art Beyond the Glass XI: Celebrating Bartender Artistry and Philanthropy at Catch One

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

LA’s Premier Cocktail Culture Festival Returns with Charitable Contributions to Outfest By Dolores Quintana Art Beyond the Glass (ABTG) will...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Servers File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Joint Venture Restaurant Group

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

The Suit Alleges That They Did Not Receive Gratuities Due To Them  By Dolores Quintana A class action lawsuit has...

Photo: Instagram: Fathers Office Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Parks BBQ, Father’s Office, and The Hundreds Launch Korean American Lager

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

A Collaborative Brew Celebrating Special Anniversaries, Perfect for Warm Weather By Dolores Quintana In celebrating friendships and special anniversaries, Parks...
Activities, Culture, Food & Drink, Video

High Tea at FIG Brings Elegance and Culinary Delight

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Travel back in time to the 1800s with FIGs afternoon high tea experience every Saturday and Sunday at 3pm, reservations...

Photo: Public Health LA County.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles County Public Health Is Looking For Heart Heroes To Save Lives

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

Heart Heroes Program Seeks To Train Angelenos In Hand-Only CPR LA County Heart Heroes, a drive to certify Los Angeles...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR