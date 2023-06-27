June 28, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

First East/West Protected Bike Lane Officially Opened On June 26

Photo: Facebook

The Lanes Are On Venice Boulevard From National To Lincoln 

By Dolores Quintana

In a significant step towards improving transportation options and ensuring the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, new bus and protected bike lanes were officially opened on June 26 on Venice Boulevard. This collaborative effort between Mayor Karen Bass, LADOT Official, and Metro aims to enhance the efficiency of buses, provide better access to the E Line, jobs, and schools, and boost overall safety for road users.

In the words of Council District 5 Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky, this is “the first east-west protected bike lane in Los Angeles.” 

Yaroslavsky added via a social media post on Facebook, “Angelenos deserve to live in safe, liveable communities – where we don’t waste our lives sitting in traffic, or fear for our or our child’s safety every time we cross the street. Just think about what we could do if we brought this kind of infrastructure to communities across Los Angeles, created a truly connected bike network, and made bus travel times faster. It would fundamentally transform the way we live and move.”

The newly implemented lanes, spanning from Lincoln Boulevard to National Boulevard, represent a pivotal development in the ongoing efforts to restructure the city’s bus system and alleviate traffic congestion. By prioritizing the movement of buses and creating dedicated spaces for cyclists, these lanes seek to enhance the travel experience for all commuters along Venice Boulevard.

One of the primary motivations behind this project is the alarming number of collisions that have occurred on this stretch of Venice Boulevard in recent years. Between 2012 and 2022, a total of 1,203 collisions took place, with 25% involving pedestrians or cyclists. Tragically, these accidents resulted in severe injury or loss of life for 58 individuals. In light of these sobering statistics, the city is committed to redesigning its streets with a focus on prioritizing human life and safety.

Furthermore, the collaborative efforts extend beyond improving safety measures alone. The city is working closely with Metro to enhance bus operations for the approximately 19,000 daily passengers boarding buses along Venice Boulevard. It is worth noting that 84% of these riders come from households earning less than $50,000 per year, and a significant 82% do not own a personal vehicle, relying solely on bus services for their transportation needs.

By implementing these new bus and protected bike lanes, the City of Los Angeles and Metro are taking a proactive approach to address the critical issues of mobility, safety, and accessibility. This project is an essential step towards creating a more efficient and equitable transportation system that serves the diverse needs of Angelenos.

As this initiative gains traction, there are already plans underway to introduce additional lanes in the future. The aim is to expand the network of buses and protected bike lanes, further enhancing travel options and ensuring that buses can operate smoothly without being hindered by traffic congestion.

The opening of the new bus and protected bike lanes on Venice Boulevard represents a significant milestone for the City of Los Angeles. It demonstrates a commitment to creating a safer, more accessible, and sustainable transportation system for all residents and visitors. With continued collaboration and proactive measures, the city is taking strides towards a future where mobility is efficient, environmentally friendly, and prioritizes the well-being of its citizens.

