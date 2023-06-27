June 28, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Staff Recognized for Projects Improving Community Life

Photo: Facebook

Innovation, Efficiency, and Sustainability Are Some of the Key Project Virtues

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City proudly presented awards to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of nine dedicated staff members for their exceptional projects during the Fiscal Year 2022-2023. These initiatives have significantly contributed to enhancing the quality of life in Culver City, demonstrating the commitment and innovation of the city’s workforce.

The recipients of the awards are as follows:

  1. Best Innovation: Improved Hybrid Meeting Citizen Interface for Maximum Public Engagement – IT Department (Valerie Perez) Valerie Perez from the IT Department was recognized for her exemplary work in developing an improved hybrid meeting citizen interface. This innovative solution has maximized public engagement during meetings, allowing citizens to participate effectively and contribute their valuable input.
  1. Efficiency Award: Contract Employee – HR and IT Department (Ofelia Garcia, Anissa Di Vincente) The Efficiency Award was presented to Ofelia Garcia and Anissa Di Vincente from the HR and IT departments for their collaborative efforts in streamlining processes through the implementation of a contract employee system. This initiative has enhanced operational efficiency, ensuring smooth workflow and optimal resource utilization.
  1. Sustainability Award: Culver City Rideshare Program – Transportation Department (Dia Turner, Kate Saunders-Britton, Ryan Hund) The Sustainability Award recognized the outstanding contributions of Dia Turner, Kate Saunders-Britton, and Ryan Hund from the Transportation Department. Their remarkable work on the Culver City Rideshare Program has promoted sustainable transportation options, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing mobility within the community.
  1. Honorable Mention: PRCS Refund Request System – PRCS and IT Department (Jeannine Houchen, Anissa Di Vincente) Jeannine Houchen from the PRCS Department, along with Anissa Di Vincente from the IT Department, received an Honorable Mention for their collaborative efforts in developing the PRCS Refund Request System. This system has streamlined and expedited the process of handling refund requests, ensuring better service delivery and customer satisfaction.

These remarkable projects reflect the dedication and commitment of Culver City staff members in their pursuit of excellence. By implementing innovative solutions, improving efficiency, promoting sustainability, and enhancing customer service, these individuals have made a significant impact on the community.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

First East/West Protected Bike Lane Officially Opened On June 26

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

The Lanes Are On Venice Boulevard From National To Lincoln  By Dolores Quintana In a significant step towards improving transportation...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Sunrise Growers Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Over Listeria Concerns

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

Fruit Was Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, and Target Stores By Dolores Quintana Sunrise Growers Inc., a SunOpta Inc. subsidiary,...
News, Video

(Video) Rabbi David Wolpe Speaks At The Memorial Day Ceremony At The Los Angeles National Cemetery

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

This is the first time the ceremony has been held since 2019 in person @culvercitywlanews ♬ original sound – westsidetoday

Photo: Marine Mammal Care Center
News

Toxic Algae In Coastal Waters Is Causing Marine Mammal Beachings and Deaths

June 27, 2023

Read more
June 27, 2023

The Marine Mammal Care Center Has Issued a Hospital Alert For This “Extreme Event” By Dolores Quintana The Marine Mammal...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Stands Against Gun Violence: June Proclaimed as Gun Violence Awareness Month

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Remembering The Victims and the Urgency of Gun Violence Prevention By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City has taken...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Issues Reminder of Strict Prohibition Of Fireworks for Public Safety

June 26, 2023

Read more
June 26, 2023

Residents Urged to Comply with Laws to Ensure a Fun and Safe Fourth of July By Dolores Quintana Culver City...

Photo: U.S. National Park Service Facebook
News, Real Estate

Wildlife District Ordinance Meant To Protect Wildlife Areas In Los Angeles Will Go Up For City Council Vote

June 25, 2023

Read more
June 25, 2023

The Ordinance Passed A City Planning and Land Use Management Committee Vote  The Los Angeles City Council is to vote...
News, Real Estate

New Multifamily Housing and Commercial Development Proposed for Palms-Culver City Border

June 25, 2023

Read more
June 25, 2023

Project to Replace Commercial Buildings with Eight-Story Residential Buildings and Ground-Floor Commercial Space By Dolores Quintana A new development project...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles to Implement Park Block Pilot Program Modeled after Barcelona’s Superblocks

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Transforming Residential Blocks to Reclaim Public Space and Combat Air Pollution By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s Transportation...
News, Video

(Video) It’s Jacaranda Tree Season

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

The brilliant violet flowers have returned. Everywhere you go you are likely to smell them too. Jacaranda mimosifolia is a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Fiscal Budget For Los Angeles County 2023 – 2024 Will Be Deliberated On June 26

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

LA Board Of Supervisors Scheduled To Discuss and Meeting Will Be Broadcast By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles County’s budget is...

Photo: Official: Governor Gavin Newsom
News

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Votes to Prepare to Launch a CARE Court

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Ahead of Schedule, The Supervisors Vote Four To One To Implement the Program By Dolores Quintana Led by Supervisors Janice...

Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshots Ring Out in Raintree Plaza Parking Lot: Culver City Police Launch Investigation

June 23, 2023

Read more
June 23, 2023

Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect and Gathering Information By Dolores Quintana In the early hours of yesterday morning,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Art Beyond the Glass XI: Celebrating Bartender Artistry and Philanthropy at Catch One

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

LA’s Premier Cocktail Culture Festival Returns with Charitable Contributions to Outfest By Dolores Quintana Art Beyond the Glass (ABTG) will...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Servers File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Joint Venture Restaurant Group

June 21, 2023

Read more
June 21, 2023

The Suit Alleges That They Did Not Receive Gratuities Due To Them  By Dolores Quintana A class action lawsuit has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR