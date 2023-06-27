Culver City Staff Recognized for Projects Improving Community Life

Innovation, Efficiency, and Sustainability Are Some of the Key Project Virtues

By Dolores Quintana

The City of Culver City proudly presented awards to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of nine dedicated staff members for their exceptional projects during the Fiscal Year 2022-2023. These initiatives have significantly contributed to enhancing the quality of life in Culver City, demonstrating the commitment and innovation of the city’s workforce.

The recipients of the awards are as follows:

Best Innovation: Improved Hybrid Meeting Citizen Interface for Maximum Public Engagement – IT Department (Valerie Perez) Valerie Perez from the IT Department was recognized for her exemplary work in developing an improved hybrid meeting citizen interface. This innovative solution has maximized public engagement during meetings, allowing citizens to participate effectively and contribute their valuable input.

Efficiency Award: Contract Employee – HR and IT Department (Ofelia Garcia, Anissa Di Vincente) The Efficiency Award was presented to Ofelia Garcia and Anissa Di Vincente from the HR and IT departments for their collaborative efforts in streamlining processes through the implementation of a contract employee system. This initiative has enhanced operational efficiency, ensuring smooth workflow and optimal resource utilization.

Sustainability Award: Culver City Rideshare Program – Transportation Department (Dia Turner, Kate Saunders-Britton, Ryan Hund) The Sustainability Award recognized the outstanding contributions of Dia Turner, Kate Saunders-Britton, and Ryan Hund from the Transportation Department. Their remarkable work on the Culver City Rideshare Program has promoted sustainable transportation options, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing mobility within the community.

Honorable Mention: PRCS Refund Request System – PRCS and IT Department (Jeannine Houchen, Anissa Di Vincente) Jeannine Houchen from the PRCS Department, along with Anissa Di Vincente from the IT Department, received an Honorable Mention for their collaborative efforts in developing the PRCS Refund Request System. This system has streamlined and expedited the process of handling refund requests, ensuring better service delivery and customer satisfaction.

These remarkable projects reflect the dedication and commitment of Culver City staff members in their pursuit of excellence. By implementing innovative solutions, improving efficiency, promoting sustainability, and enhancing customer service, these individuals have made a significant impact on the community.