Gunshots Ring Out in Raintree Plaza Parking Lot: Culver City Police Launch Investigation

Authorities Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect and Gathering Information

By Dolores Quintana

In the early hours of yesterday morning, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers swiftly responded to reports of gunshots heard in the parking lot of Raintree Plaza, located in the 10700 block of Jefferson Blvd. The incident, which occurred at approximately 12:23 am, raised concerns among residents and prompted a prompt police investigation.

Within just minutes of receiving the call, CCPD officers arrived at the scene and discovered several expended 9mm ammunition casings, indicating that shots had indeed been fired. A thorough area search was conducted in an attempt to locate the suspect, but they had already fled the scene.

The Culver City Police Department announced this news via their social media channels in hopes of getting the community’s help in solving the case.

Authorities are now urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses relevant information to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt Eddie Baskaron can be reached at 310-253-6316, or individuals can contact the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202 to provide any details that may be helpful in identifying the suspect or shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.