Fiscal Budget For Los Angeles County 2023 – 2024 Will Be Deliberated On June 26

LA Board Of Supervisors Scheduled To Discuss and Meeting Will Be Broadcast

By Dolores Quintana

Los Angeles County’s budget is about to undergo deliberations that will have far-reaching implications for residents. From funding essential services like libraries and fire departments to providing healthcare and job training opportunities, the decisions made during the Board of Supervisors Budget Deliberations on Monday, June 26 at 1 p.m. will shape the County’s fiscal landscape for the upcoming year.

With the fiscal year 2022-23 drawing to a close, the focus will shift towards discussing the budget items for 2023-24. The Los Angeles County’s official Twitter account said, “LA County’s budget affects YOU, paying for everything from libraries and fire services to health care and job training. Find out what’s new during the Board of Supervisors Budget Deliberations at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 26.”

The items on the agenda are the fiscal year 2022-2023 budget issue and 2023-2024 budget items 2a., 2b., 4a., 4b., and 4c and the budget resolution for 2023-2024.

Listen on the County Channel, Channel 94, most basic cable systems, or the County’s website. To listen to live Board meetings by phone, you can call (877) 873-8017 and use Access Code: 111111 (English), 222222 (Español). Please note: Depending on your internet connection speed, the broadcast may take a few minutes to display.

If you can’t watch or listen to the broadcast in real-time, you can watch the Tuesday Board Meetings replay on KLCS-TV on Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. on UHF channel 58 or as shown on your local TV channel line-up.