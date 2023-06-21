June 22, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Parks BBQ, Father’s Office, and The Hundreds Launch Korean American Lager

Photo: Instagram: Fathers Office Official

A Collaborative Brew Celebrating Special Anniversaries, Perfect for Warm Weather

By Dolores Quintana

In celebrating friendships and special anniversaries, Parks BBQ, Father’s Office, and The Hundreds have introduced the Korean American Lager. The collaborative brew offers a refreshing, crisp, light lager experience as summer really starts to get underway. 

The Park’s BBQ Instagram said, “Get fired up as Park’s BBQ turns up the flavor for 20 amazing years!  We’ve teamed up with @fathersofficeofficial for an epic brewventure. Slide into a table and enjoy a free bottle of Park’s BBQ beer and soju ’cause we’ve got your back! Let’s toast to two decades of mouthwatering madness!”

The Korean American Lager is now available at Parks BBQ and all Father’s Office locations, allowing beer enthusiasts to indulge in this unique creation. A special limited edition T-Shirt commemorating the collaboration can be purchased exclusively on The Hundreds website.

The collaboration between Parks BBQ, renowned for its authentic Korean barbecue, and Father’s Office, a beloved gastropub known for its craft beer selection, brings together the best of both worlds. With a shared commitment to quality and innovation, the partnership seeks to offer beer aficionados and food enthusiasts an exceptional experience.

The Korean American Lager is designed to be the perfect companion for warm weather occasions, providing a light and crisp profile that complements the flavors of Korean cuisine. Whether enjoyed with a mouthwatering plate of Korean barbecue or sipped on its own, the lager aims to enhance the dining and drinking experience.

