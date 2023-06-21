Los Angeles County Public Health Is Looking For Heart Heroes To Save Lives

Heart Heroes Program Seeks To Train Angelenos In Hand-Only CPR

LA County Heart Heroes, a drive to certify Los Angeles County residents in hands-only CPR, is working diligently to train at least 500,000 people by December 31 in the discipline to aid in saving lives. So far, LA County has trained 109,973 residents in the county in 2023.

Training throughout Los Angeles County will be held, including sporting events, entertainment venues, churches, college and school campuses, worksites, malls, and other places throughout LA County communities.

Why should you learn Hands-Only CPR?

A family member or friend — has a cardiac arrest, and their heart has stopped beating. What do you do? If you perform CPR immediately, it can double or triple the person’s chance of survival.

Learning to perform Hands-Only CPR may help save the life of someone you know and love. You can check out the fact sheet on Hands-Only CPR here.

The statistics show that there is a need for people trained in this procedure:

More than 350,00 cardiac arrests occur outside of the hospital each year.

Over 70% of cardiac arrests happen at home o and 16.3 % in public settings.

Only 40% of people receive immediate help before an ambulance or other emergency professionals arrive.

Hands-Only CPR focuses on the first few minutes following a cardiac arrest. Chest compressions move oxygen through the body to keep the brain and other vital organs alive, which will help buy time until an ambulance or other emergency help arrives.



Find Hands-Only CPR training for yourself.

Click here to become a community trainer!

Request Hands-only CPR training for your organization (for a minimum of 150 people).