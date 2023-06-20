Culver City Symphony Will Play Their Final Concert Of The Current Season Saturday

Music Director Finalist Maestro Steven Allen Fox Will Conduct

By Dolores Quintana

The Culver City Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Music Director finalist Maestro Steven Allen Fox, presents the final concert of the 2022-23 Season at the Robert Frost Auditorium at 7:30 p.m., which is located at 4401 Elenda Street. Free parking is available in the high school lot.

The concert will include music by Jean Sibelius, Elmer Bernstein, Peter Boyer, and Christopher Tin. Admission is free. There will be open seating, and no tickets are required.

Steven Allen Fox will be the Guest Conductor, and Maegan McConnell will perform as the featured soprano. Alex Park will play guitar, is a Culver City native, and Culver City High School alumnus

The program for the concert will include:

Peter Boyer: Rolling River (Sketches on “Shenandoah”) (2014)

Christopher Tin: Courage (from To Shiver the Sky) (2020)

Elmer Bernstein: Concerto for Guitar & Orchestra – “For Two Christophers” (1998-99)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 43 (1901-02)

Visit the Culver City Symphony Orchestra website for the program and information.