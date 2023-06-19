Arrest Made in Fairfax District Arson Fires Following Community Cooperation

Witnesses’ Assistance Crucial in Apprehending Suspect Linked to String of Fires

By Dolores Quintana

A series of intentionally set fires have been plaguing the Fairfax District throughout May and June of this year. The Los Angeles Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department held a press conference to announce that an arrest had been made in the case on Friday, June 16.

The press release stated, “During the months of May and June (2023), residents noticed a string of fires in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles. LAFD Arson Investigators interviewed witnesses, combed through debris, reviewed security camera footage, and collected evidence from the cluster of fires in the area. Working closely with LAPD, a suspect was arrested by officers on the evening of June 14, 2023. This means over 50 arrests have been made so far in 2023 for intentionally set fires which destroyed property.”

Their joint statement also noted that more than fifty arrests had been made in 2023 alone for arson-related crimes. The LAFD and LAPD made sure to state that these arrests were only made possible through the help of the local community, who had contributed vital information while the investigators were combing through the case and seeking a suspect.

In the statement, the LAFD and LAPD spokespeople stated, “The assistance provided by witnesses within the community was critical to identifying and ultimately arresting the suspect. Their willingness to step forward and take an active role in protecting their neighborhood from harm is appreciated and commended. If you have any additional evidence that can be helpful in linking additional fires to this case, we are still encouraging residents to help.”

Finally, the LAFD and LAPD encouraged residents to continue to cooperate with the investigation, which is still ongoing, and to remind all residents of the city that they can report any such information, photos, or video regarding these fires or any other fires to the LAFD Arson Tip Line: 213-893-9850, or email: LAFDArson@lacity.org.