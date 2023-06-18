June 19, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

California’s Income Limits and Median Household Incomes Update for 2023

Photo : Getty Photos

These Updates Determine Eligibility For State and Local Assistance Programs. 

By Dolores Quintana

The yearly update of California’s Income limits has been officially released as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. California’s 58 counties see updates to income limits and median household income figures. These figures play a crucial role in determining eligibility for various programs based on household income, particularly in the affordable housing sector.

Significant variations in income limits can be observed on a county-by-county basis, even within Southern California. Here are some of the local figures for 2023, reflecting a notable increase since last year. In Los Angeles County, the median income for a four-person household rose from $80,000 in 2021 to $91,000 in 2022 and further climbed to $98,200 in the current year. Similarly, Orange County saw an increase from $106,700 to $119,000 over the same period.

The upward trend in figures continues, with gradual increases observed year after year.

LA County Household Income Chart

L.A. County’s median income rose from $91,000 in 2022 to $98,200 in 2023, surpassing the $80,000 mark from 2021. The “Acutely Low Income” category, unique to California through the adoption of AB 1043 in 2021, corresponds to 15 percent of the county’s median income level and is determined by the HCD (California Department of Housing and Community Development). 

The “Moderate Income” category, encompassing households earning up to 120 percent of the area median income level, is also set by the HCD. On the other hand, the remaining categories, including low, very low, and extremely low-income levels, are established using the methodology developed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The methodology employed for L.A. County can yield interesting results, as the low-income limit continues to slightly exceed the area median income level, maintaining a unique dynamic in the region.

As these income limits and median household income figures evolve, they will continue to shape the eligibility criteria for various programs and initiatives aimed at addressing housing affordability in California. For more information, go here.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Local County And City Closures For Juneteenth Holiday

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

LA County and Santa Monica City Offices Closed By Dolores Quintana Juneteenth, or June Nineteenth, is a federal holiday commemorating...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

A New Mixed-Use Project Planned Across The Street From Culver City Station

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

Structure Will Contain Apartments and the HQ of the Construction Firm Building It A new mixed-use project is set to...

Photo: Metro LA
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Metro Continues to Expand with Exciting Transit Projects

June 18, 2023

Read more
June 18, 2023

In the Future, Metro’s Plans Will Continue To Connect Los Angeles By Train The ambitious plan for the original L...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA City Council Member Curren Price Charged By LA District Attorney

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Price Charged Multiple Counts Of Embezzlement and Perjury  By Dolores Quintana In a surprise announcement, Los Angeles Councilmember Curren Price...

Photo: Official
News

Metro Unveils Regional Connector Project for Enhanced Rail Travel To Santa Monica

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

Rides Will Be Free All Weekend To Celebrate the Enhancement of the Light Rail System Metro’s Regional Connector opens on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Emphasizes Availability of COVID-19 Services, Encourages Testing and Vaccination

June 16, 2023

Read more
June 16, 2023

LA County Health Report Releases Weekly Covid Data By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public...

Photo: Facebook
News

Gunshots Fired Near Overland and Virginia Avenues, CCPD Seeks Public Assistance

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Video Shows Male Bicyclist Shooting Gun In The Air, Casings Found At The Scene The Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police and Fire Department Avert Tragedy, Prevent Suicide Attempt

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Culver City Emergency Services Collaborate to Save a Life on Slauson Avenue By Dolores Quintana Culver City Police Department (CCPD)...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Traffic Stop Uncovers Dangerous Drug and Weapon Stash, Leads to Arrest

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Routine Traffic Stop Reveals Loaded Firearm, Narcotics, and Replica Weapons  By Dolores Quintana A routine traffic stop over the weekend...
News, Video

(Video) Best Bet Pop-Up At The Rose Venice

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

Chef Jason Neroni’s Culver City pizza spot isn’t quite open yet, but eager patrons got a preview of the pizzas...

Photo: Instagram: @lientigre/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Revised Al Fresco Ordinance Passes LA City Council PLUM Committee

June 15, 2023

Read more
June 15, 2023

The Process Of Approving The New Version Of The Ordinance Will Continue By Dolores Quintana The Los Angeles City Council’s...

Photo: Instagram: @dearjohnsbar/
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Establishment Dear John’s Secures Five More Years With A New Lease

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

Community Support Prevails as Local Business Secures It’s Future By Dolores Quintana The beloved Culver City restaurant Dear John’s has...
News

Explore Pacific Ocean Views and Recreation at Ventura Harbor Village

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne Getaway to scenic Ventura Harbor Village and enjoy breathtaking views of the Pacific Coast nestled in Ventura,...
News

Champagne Yacht: A One-of-a Kind Charter Experience

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne This summer, elevate a special occasion by taking it on the water — yacht style.  Charter off the...
News

A Favorite Among Frequent Travelers: H. Savinar Luggage Co

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne For all your travel and exploration needs, H. Savinar Luggage Co. is a dealer you can trust. ...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR