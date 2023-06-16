June 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro Unveils Regional Connector Project for Enhanced Rail Travel To Santa Monica

Photo: Official

Rides Will Be Free All Weekend To Celebrate the Enhancement of the Light Rail System

Metro’s Regional Connector opens on June 16, and rides will be free on the train system in celebration of this event. Starting at noon, anyone will be able to ride from Azusa station to Long Beach and from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica without transferring to a bus line. 

To celebrate this significant milestone, Metro is offering free rides from 3 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Monday on all Metro buses, trains, Metro Bike, and Metro Micro. Commuters are encouraged to take full advantage of this opportunity and explore the wide array of destinations across Los Angeles County accessible via Metro.

The Regional Connector project has been eagerly anticipated, with several years of construction leading up to its completion. To address any queries surrounding the new light rail system, here are some key details:

What does the new light rail system entail? The Connector seamlessly links the A, E, and L Lines, resulting in a consolidation of the lines into two:

  • The new A Line, identified by the color blue on maps, will operate between Azusa and Long Beach.
  • The new E Line, represented by the color gold, will run between East Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

Convenient transfers can be made between the A and E Lines at any of the five shared Downtown LA (DTLA) stations: Pico, 7th/Metro, Grand Av Arts/Bunker Hill (at 2nd and Hope), Historic Broadway (at 2nd and Broadway), and Little Tokyo/Arts District (at 1st and Alameda). Commuters can easily step off one train and board the next without the need to navigate to a different platform.

What is the frequency of train service? The new A Line and E Line schedules can be accessed to plan your trips accordingly. Trains on both lines will operate at the following frequencies:

  • Every 10 minutes during weekday peak hours.
  • Every 12 minutes throughout the rest of the day and weekend daytime hours.
  • Every 20 minutes during early mornings and late evenings.

How will this impact my commute? Commuters traveling from Azusa and East LA will no longer be required to transfer to the subway at Union Station to reach Downtown LA. This eliminates the time-consuming transfer, allowing passengers to stay on the A or E Line and travel directly to the heart of DTLA or beyond.

Similarly, passengers arriving in DTLA on the current A and E Lines will no longer need to transfer at 7th/Metro to access various destinations within DTLA.

Fewer transfers mean significant time savings, with some riders estimated to save up to 20 minutes per trip. Metro believes that reclaiming time for passengers will make public transit more appealing and practical.

It’s important to note that the B and D Lines will continue to operate, providing essential subway services for commuters traveling to DTLA and beyond. Transfers can be made between the A Line and the B/D Lines at 7th/Metro or Union Station and between the E Line and B/D Lines at 7th/Metro.

The launch of the Regional Connector project marks a significant milestone in improving rail travel in Downtown LA. Metro encourages residents and visitors alike to experience the convenience and efficiency of the new light rail system, further cementing Los Angeles County’s commitment to accessible and sustainable transportation options.

