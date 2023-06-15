June 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police and Fire Department Avert Tragedy, Prevent Suicide Attempt

Photo: Facebook

Culver City Emergency Services Collaborate to Save a Life on Slauson Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers and Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) personnel successfully prevented a suicide attempt on Slauson Avenue on the evening of June 11, as reported via a social media press release. 

At approximately 7 pm, CCPD officers were dispatched to the 5300 Block of Slauson Avenue in response to a report of a male subject attempting to commit suicide. Upon arrival, officers discovered a suicide note affixed to the door. CCPD officers collaborated with CCFD personnel to gain access to the residence, which was secured by a gate. They managed to force open the security gate and located the individual inside the residence.

The officers and fire personnel were able to prevent the suicide attempt. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, they immediately provided necessary medical assistance before transporting the individual to a nearby hospital for further care and evaluation.

It is essential to note that anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide or in need of immediate assistance should not hesitate to seek help. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Trained professionals are available 24/7 to provide support and guidance.

in News
