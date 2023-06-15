CCPD Traffic Stop Uncovers Dangerous Drug and Weapon Stash, Leads to Arrest

Routine Traffic Stop Reveals Loaded Firearm, Narcotics, and Replica Weapons

By Dolores Quintana

A routine traffic stop over the weekend in the 3900 block of Sepulveda Blvd resulted in the arrest of a probationer on multiple charges, including drug sales and possession of firearms over the past weekend.

Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers pulled over the driver and quickly discovered he was on probation for several crimes, with a notable history of narcotics sales. This discovery prompted the officers to question the driver and begin an investigation of the driver and the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a loaded firearm and multiple replica firearms, suggesting potential involvement in illegal activities. This discovery and the driver’s probationary status made officers suspicious that there might be more going on.

Furthermore, officers uncovered substantial quantities of illicit substances, including marijuana, fentanyl, and methamphetamine, as well as various other items commonly associated with drug sales. The driver was immediately placed under arrest without any incidents.