Celebrate Juneteenth in Culver City: A Vibrant and Inclusive Community Event

Live Music, Dance Performances, Food Trucks, and More

By Dolores Quintana

Save the date for an exciting and inclusive Juneteenth celebration and resource fair on Saturday, June 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This special event promises a day filled with live music, captivating dance performances, a black-owned business expo, inspiring guest speakers, and mouthwatering treats from local food trucks, all held at Ivy Station, located at 8840 National Boulevard.

With a range of family-friendly activities, community resources, and fun-filled photo booths, this is an event you won’t want to miss. The best part? Admission is completely free! You can join other families and residents in the central area of Ivy Station between the two buildings and close to the Culver City Metro Station. It’s convenient for those who want to use alternate transportation, like bikes or Metro.

This memorable Juneteenth celebration is proudly sponsored by Amazon Studios, the Culver City Unified School District Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the City of Culver City, Westfield Culver City, Topochico, and Ivy Station. Mark your calendars and RSVP for the event by clicking the link below.

Ivy Station has become a gathering place for Culver City events and has a number of shops and restaurants for those who would like to relax on the central grass area of the concrete steps. It’s a wonderful place to get some work done with a laptop or just relax.