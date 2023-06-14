June 14, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Celebrate Juneteenth in Culver City: A Vibrant and Inclusive Community Event

Photo: Facebook

Live Music, Dance Performances, Food Trucks, and More

By Dolores Quintana

Save the date for an exciting and inclusive Juneteenth celebration and resource fair on Saturday, June 17, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This special event promises a day filled with live music, captivating dance performances, a black-owned business expo, inspiring guest speakers, and mouthwatering treats from local food trucks, all held at Ivy Station, located at 8840 National Boulevard. 

With a range of family-friendly activities, community resources, and fun-filled photo booths, this is an event you won’t want to miss. The best part? Admission is completely free! You can join other families and residents in the central area of Ivy Station between the two buildings and close to the Culver City Metro Station. It’s convenient for those who want to use alternate transportation, like bikes or Metro. 

This memorable Juneteenth celebration is proudly sponsored by Amazon Studios, the Culver City Unified School District Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the City of Culver City, Westfield Culver City, Topochico, and Ivy Station. Mark your calendars and RSVP for the event by clicking the link below.

[RSVP link]

Ivy Station has become a gathering place for Culver City events and has a number of shops and restaurants for those who would like to relax on the central grass area of the concrete steps. It’s a wonderful place to get some work done with a laptop or just relax.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News

Online Program Invites Spanish Learners to Dive Into Culture

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

By Susan Payne Learning a new language can be difficult, but with the right tools, it can be a complete...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Temporary Closure of Ballona Creek Bike Path for Maintenance

June 14, 2023

Read more
June 14, 2023

Popular Cycling Route to Temporarily Shut Down Between Duquesne and Jackson Ave By Dolores Quintana The Ballona Creek Bike Path,...
Housing, News, Real Estate, Video

LA City Backsliding on Illegal Short-Term Rental Enforcement as Violations Increase

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

A recent study by Better Neighbors LA shows enforcement of LA’s Home Sharing Ordinance declined in 2022 as violations increased,...
News, Video

(Video) Director Abel Ferrara And The Flyz At The American Cinematheque Retrospective Screening And Concert

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

The retrospective spans a week and will screen 18 films. At the Aero Theater in Santa Monica, before the screening...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested in Failed Bank Robbery at Bank of America on Sepulveda Blvd

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

CCPD Detectives Identify and Apprehend Individual Within Three Days An attempted bank robbery occurred at the Bank of America on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Former USC Football Player Charged with Allegedly Raping Two Women

June 13, 2023

Read more
June 13, 2023

One of The Victims Attended USC, and The Other Attended UCLA In an official statement, District Attorney George Gascón of...
News, Video

(Video) An Inside Look At The Made With PRIDE Marketplace

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

The lovely and colorful marketplace is so charming. The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center...

Photo: Category
News, Real Estate

Developer Category Commences Construction on New Multifamily Building

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

The New Development Will Rise At 2456-2460 S. Perdue Avenue Local real estate company Category has announced the start of...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Supervisor Holly Mitchell Appointed To Chair Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

Mitchell Was Unanimously Approved By LACAHSA Board When The Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency (LACAHSA) held its inaugural...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Proposed Amendment to the California Constitution Passes Housing Committee

June 12, 2023

Read more
June 12, 2023

ACA 10 Would Enshrine The Fundamental Right To Housing In The State By Dolores Quintana California Assemblymember Matt Haney of...
News

American Cinematheque Debuts First Los Angeles Abel Ferrara Retrospective

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

The Weeklong Series Will Have Live Scores, A Concert, and Q & A’s With Ferrara By Dolores Quintana The American...
News, Video

(Video) Shongee, One Of The Vendors At Made With PRIDE Marketplace

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

This interview took place at The Made with PRIDE Marketplace is located on level one in Center Plaza in Santa...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

A Regular Test Revealed That She Had Been Infected  Mayor Karen Bass has tested positive for Coronavirus, and her office...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Officers Administer Life-Saving Narcan to Overdose Victim Found Unconscious on Sawtelle Blvd

June 9, 2023

Read more
June 9, 2023

Two Doses Of Narcan Revived The Subject and Saved Their Life Officers on patrol in the vicinity of Sawtelle Blvd...
News, Video

(Video) Ribbon Cutting At The Grand Opening of Made With PRIDE Marketplace

June 8, 2023

Read more
June 8, 2023

Mayor Gleam Davis, Santa Monica City Council member Phil Brock, and Laura Barnehama, Co-Founder of Streetlet. The Made with PRIDE...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR