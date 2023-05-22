May 23, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Crime Statistics For First Quarter 2023

Photo: Major Cities Chiefs Association

Their Statistics Show A Drop In Crime In Most Major Cities In The United States

By Dolores Quintana

The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), a professional organization of police executives representing the largest cities in the United States and Canada, has released the figures for the crime rates in the first quarter of 2023, and the results are surprising. 

While the current wisdom is that crime is rising, these numbers do not bear that out. While there is a rise in crime in San Francisco, on the whole, crime numbers have dropped in the first three months of this year. 

In the United States as a whole, the statistics from 70 of 70 Responding Agencies are the following: 

In 2023 the number of homicides was 1,908, as opposed to the first quarter number of homicides in 2022, which was 2,068. In the first three months of 2023, there were 7,540 rapes versus 8,233 in the first three months of 2022. There were 27,105 robberies in the first quarter of 2022 and 29,434 robberies in the first quarter of 2022. Aggravated assaults numbered 71,391 in the first quarter of 2023 as opposed to 73,413 in the first quarter of 2022. 

In the city of Los Angeles, the LAPD reports 69 homicides in the FQ of 2023 versus 86 in 2022, 466 rapes in FQ 2023 versus 515 in the FQ of 2022, 1,946 robberies in the FQ of 2023 versus 2,353 in the FQ of 2022, and 4,523 aggravated assaults in the FQ of 2022 versus 4,740 aggravated assaults in the FQ of 2022. 

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports 41 homicides in FQ 2023 and 51 homicides in FQ 2022, 193 rapes in FQ 2023 and 200 in FQ 2022, 872 robberies in FQ 2023 and 914 robberies in FQ 2022, and finally, 2,405 aggravated assaults in FQ 2023 and 2,450 aggravated assaults in FQ 2022. 

These numbers are preliminary but seem to show a downward trend rather than an upward trend in significant numbers except in one United States city. Crime has also gone up in Canada.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

405 Freeway In Westwood Is The Scene of A Multi-Car Crash With A Fatality

May 23, 2023

Read more
May 23, 2023

Early Morning Accident Caused Closure Of The Freeway For Several Hours By Dolores Quintana Around 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning,...
News, Video

(Video) Seven Story Sony Adjacent Project Is Underway

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

New construction across the street from Sony Studios in Culver City on Washington Boulevard and Motor. @culvercitywlanews Seven Story Sony...

Photo: Kevin Tsai Architecture
News, Real Estate

New Seven Story Building Under Construction On Washington and Motor

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Sony Adjacent Project Is Right Across The Street From The Movie Studio By Dolores Quintana Sony Adjacent Residence, at...

Photo: Barrington Plaza
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Filed Against Owner of Barrington Plaza Apartments

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

Filing Predated The Eviction Of Tenants By Invoking The Ellis Act On May 8, the owner of Barrington Plaza invoked...

Photo: Rendering of the Bulgari Resort Los Angeles. Credit: Saota
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Vote To Rescind Permission For Bulgari Hotel Deadlocks

May 21, 2023

Read more
May 21, 2023

The Controversial Resort Planned In Benedict Canyon Was Challenged  By Dolores Quintana Council District Five City Councilmember Katy Yaroslavsky submitted...
News, Video

(Video) The Corner Where The Vigil For Guillermo Medina Took Place

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

On Saturday May 13, a candlelight vigil for Guillermo Medina took place at the corner of Venice Boulevard and Cardiff...

Photo: LASD
News

LASD Seeks Missing Juvenile Jaqualine Ramos Espinoza

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Special Alert For The Public’s Help To Find Juvenile Who Went Missing On May 6 Special Alert: Detectives from the...

Photo: Brentwood Run
News

Celebrating 40 Years of Running through LA’s Most Beautiful Neighborhood

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Run Is Taking Place On May 28 So There’s Still Time To Register The iconic Brentwood Run is set...

Photo: The Medina Family
News

Vigil Held for Unarmed Man Fatally Shot by Culver City Police During Mental Health Crisis

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

Father of Three Is Remembered What Would Have Been His 40th Birthday By Dolores Quintana On Saturday, May 13, a...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Are Sharply Condemned For Rescinding Invitation To LGBTQ Group

May 19, 2023

Read more
May 19, 2023

The Sisters Of Perpetual Indulgence Were To Be Honored At Dodger Pride Night In the wake of the Los Angeles...

Photo: Official
Film, News

FILM REVIEW GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

By Kathryn Boole  FILM REVIEWGUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Vol. 3Rated PG-13150 MinutesReleased May 5th After seeing Guardians of the Galaxy...

Photo: More Than A Bake Sale
Dining, Food & Drink, News

More Than A Bake Sale: A Fundraising Event Happening on May 21

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Several Westside Bakeries and Restaurants Will Be Participating In The Event By Dolores Quintana Tickets for the fundraising event, More...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Five Restaurants In Los Angeles Are Under Investigation By The City Attorney

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

The Investigation Concerns Distribution Of A Fee Charged To Customers By Dolores Quintana Five restaurants in Los Angeles are currently...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Westside Restaurants That Offer Writers Guild Of America Discounts

May 18, 2023

Read more
May 18, 2023

Restaurants Rally To The Striking Writers Cause With Food and Beverage Solidarity By Dolores Quintana It is the third week...
News, Video

(Video) New Restaurants On The Way At One Culver: HomeState and Kismet Rotisserie

May 17, 2023

Read more
May 17, 2023

We saw some activity at the space where Kismet Rotisserie is due to open and the Konbi space now has...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR