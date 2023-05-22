Major Cities Chiefs Association Announces Crime Statistics For First Quarter 2023

Their Statistics Show A Drop In Crime In Most Major Cities In The United States

By Dolores Quintana

The Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), a professional organization of police executives representing the largest cities in the United States and Canada, has released the figures for the crime rates in the first quarter of 2023, and the results are surprising.

While the current wisdom is that crime is rising, these numbers do not bear that out. While there is a rise in crime in San Francisco, on the whole, crime numbers have dropped in the first three months of this year.

In the United States as a whole, the statistics from 70 of 70 Responding Agencies are the following:

In 2023 the number of homicides was 1,908, as opposed to the first quarter number of homicides in 2022, which was 2,068. In the first three months of 2023, there were 7,540 rapes versus 8,233 in the first three months of 2022. There were 27,105 robberies in the first quarter of 2022 and 29,434 robberies in the first quarter of 2022. Aggravated assaults numbered 71,391 in the first quarter of 2023 as opposed to 73,413 in the first quarter of 2022.

In the city of Los Angeles, the LAPD reports 69 homicides in the FQ of 2023 versus 86 in 2022, 466 rapes in FQ 2023 versus 515 in the FQ of 2022, 1,946 robberies in the FQ of 2023 versus 2,353 in the FQ of 2022, and 4,523 aggravated assaults in the FQ of 2022 versus 4,740 aggravated assaults in the FQ of 2022.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports 41 homicides in FQ 2023 and 51 homicides in FQ 2022, 193 rapes in FQ 2023 and 200 in FQ 2022, 872 robberies in FQ 2023 and 914 robberies in FQ 2022, and finally, 2,405 aggravated assaults in FQ 2023 and 2,450 aggravated assaults in FQ 2022.

These numbers are preliminary but seem to show a downward trend rather than an upward trend in significant numbers except in one United States city. Crime has also gone up in Canada.