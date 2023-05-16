May 16, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Shop It Forward Pop-Up Returns, Combining Luxury Fashion and Social Action

The highly anticipated annual event, Shop It Forward, organized by The Cause Connection, is back with a five-day extravaganza that seamlessly merges luxury fashion and philanthropy, all set in close proximity to the picturesque beach.

Shop It Forward brings together philanthropic luxury brands and fashion enthusiasts committed to making a positive impact. This chic and spirited fundraiser effortlessly transforms boutique shopping into a benevolent act.

This year’s edition of the fundraiser presents two incredible opportunities to explore and snag amazing deals on a wide range of fashion items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, beauty products, and wellness essentials. Renowned brands such as Bulgari Resorts, Citizens of Humanity, Fendi, Frank & Eileen, Kendra Scott, L’Agence, L*Space, Paige, Schutz, Tacori, Veronica Beard, and Zimmermann are among the participating icons. From the opening night until the final moments of the pop-up shop, 100% of the net sales generated by Shop It Forward will go towards supporting three remarkable charity partners: Food on Foot, National Veterans Foundation, and Cancer Kinship.

The highly anticipated event kicks off with an exclusive Opening Night party scheduled for May 17th, running from 5-9 pm. Attendees will be treated to refreshing drinks, delectable bites, an enticing silent auction, and more, while enjoying early access to indulge in their shopping desires. Tickets for this stylish shopping extravaganza are currently available and can be obtained through the event’s official website.

From May 18th to May 22nd, the Shop It Forward pop-up will be open to the general public, offering a meticulously curated environment where fashion seamlessly merges with philanthropy. Every purchase made during these days will contribute to the featured charities, ensuring that shoppers can truly shop ’til they drop while making a meaningful difference. To explore the full list of participating brands, interested individuals can visit the event site for further details.

The Cause Connection (TCC), a recognized 501(c)(3) organization, is the driving force behind this exceptional initiative. TCC is committed to connecting the Los Angeles community with philanthropic causes and creating unique opportunities for giving back. Recognizing the challenges often faced in fundraising efforts, TCC aims to support charitable organizations by organizing fundraising events and providing grants to smaller charities. This approach allows these organizations to concentrate on accomplishing their overarching missions.

Fashion-forward individuals and philanthropy enthusiasts are urged not to miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to Shop It Forward in style! Make sure to mark your calendars for May 17th to 22nd and visit the official event website at https://www.thecauseconnection.org/shop-it-forward for ticket purchases and additional information.

