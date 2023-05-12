Culver City Gears Up for Annual Car Show

Car Enthusiasts To Gather To Show Their Classic Cars And Unite The Community

By Dolores Quintana

Car enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The Annual Culver City Car Show is set to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 AM to 3 PM at West Los Angeles College. Hosted by the Exchange Club of Culver City and sponsored by the City of Culver City, the event promises to be a fun-filled day of classic cars, live music, and food trucks.

Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of classic cars on display, ranging from vintage roadsters to muscle cars, and everything in between. And with free admission, it’s a great way for families to spend a Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the cars, the event will feature live music from Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys who play rockabilly and roots music. Food trucks will also be on hand, serving up a variety of tasty treats to satisfy any appetite.

Parking will be available on-site for $10, but event organizers encourage visitors to consider using public transportation. The Culver City Customer Service team is available to assist those interested in trying transit at (310) 253-6500.

The Exchange Club of Culver City which hosts the event, is a community organization committed to improving the local area. Members of the club reside own businesses or work in the Culver City area and provide funding for community-based organizations.

For more information about the event or to get involved, visit the website or call (310) 499-4840. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that celebrates classic cars and supports the local community!