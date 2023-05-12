May 12, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Gears Up for Annual Car Show

Photo: Tim Mossholder Via Culver City.org

Car Enthusiasts To Gather To Show Their Classic Cars And Unite The Community

By Dolores Quintana

Car enthusiasts, mark your calendars! The Annual Culver City Car Show is set to take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 9 AM to 3 PM at West Los Angeles College. Hosted by the Exchange Club of Culver City and sponsored by the City of Culver City, the event promises to be a fun-filled day of classic cars, live music, and food trucks.

Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of classic cars on display, ranging from vintage roadsters to muscle cars, and everything in between. And with free admission, it’s a great way for families to spend a Saturday afternoon.

In addition to the cars, the event will feature live music from Big Sandy & His Fly-Rite Boys who play rockabilly and roots music. Food trucks will also be on hand, serving up a variety of tasty treats to satisfy any appetite.

Parking will be available on-site for $10, but event organizers encourage visitors to consider using public transportation. The Culver City Customer Service team is available to assist those interested in trying transit at (310) 253-6500.

The Exchange Club of Culver City which hosts the event, is a community organization committed to improving the local area. Members of the club reside own businesses or work in the Culver City area and provide funding for community-based organizations.

For more information about the event or to get involved, visit the website or call (310) 499-4840. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that celebrates classic cars and supports the local community!

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

A 30-Year-Old Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked at Westchester Bowling Alley

May 12, 2023

Read more
May 12, 2023

No Arrests Were Made After The Arrival Of Police At The Business On Lincoln Avenue The Los Angeles Police Department...
News

“SoCal Sea Turtles to Host Second Tryout in Search of Talented Players for Upcoming ABA Season”

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The SoCal Sea Turtles, a newly established American Basketball Association (ABA) team, has announced its second tryout on May 13th,...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Restaurants All Over The Westside Serving Special Menus For Mother’s Day

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

You Can Find Them In Culver City, Beverly Hills and Pacific Palisades By Dolores Quintana  Beverly Hills: Emilia Ristorante, the...

Photo: Madre Restaurant
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in a Four-Course Feast with Las Dos Rosas at Madre Restaurant

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

The Event Will Feature Oaxacan Music From Las Dos Rosas Madre, the Mexican restaurant known for its creative cocktails and...
Food & Drink, News, Video

FoodCycle LA Feeding People Not Landfills

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

FoodCycle LA keeps good food from going to waste – moving it to hungry people’s plates.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Paris Meets Venice: Chef Eleonore Toulin Collaborates with Coucou for Exclusive Pop-Up Dinner

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

Photo: Coucou

News, Video

(Video) The Perfect Date: The New Snickerdoodle Date Latte by DADAeats

May 11, 2023

Read more
May 11, 2023

Samah Dada @dadaeats created the latte of the season for @Erewhon Market that is available at the Tonic Bar for...

Photo: California Residential Mitigation Program
News

California Homeowners Eligible for $13,000 Seismic Retrofit Grant

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

Homeowners in Southern California Cities Can Apply for Earthquake Soft-Story (ESS) Program Grants to Strengthen Homes Against Earthquake Damage. By...

Photo: LADWP
News

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Hosts First-Ever Women’s Career and Wellness Expo

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

It Was Also A Recruitment Fair For Women Looking For Jobs or Careers At LADWP By Keemia Zhang Last Saturday,...
News, Video

(Video) The Pedal Power Event At The Ivy In Culver City

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

This event was held to promote alternate forms of transportation, like e-bikes, skateboards, and roller skates. Community organizations like LADOT...

Photo: Culver City
News

Symphonic Jazz Orchestra Presents Free Family Concert in Culver City

May 10, 2023

Read more
May 10, 2023

The Concert Is Open To Families Or Anyone Else Who Loves Music By Dolores Quintana Symphonic Jazz Orchestra is hosting...
News, Veterans, Video

West L.A V.A Opens 120 Units of Housing Three Years After ‘Veterans Row’ Encampment

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

The West L.A Veterans Affairs unveiled 120 new units of permanent and supportive housing on its campus three years after...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Ivy Station and Community Partners Celebrate Bike Month with Fun-Filled Day Out

May 9, 2023

Read more
May 9, 2023

Community Organizations, Local Businesses, and Bike Vendors Joined Forces To Provide Information For Residents On Alternate Forms Of Transportation By...
News, Video

(Video) Interview With David Shore, Wga Writer and Showrunner on the Picket Line at Sony Studios in Culver City

May 8, 2023

Read more
May 8, 2023

He talks about what the writers really want and why they are on strike. He created the television show House...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News, Real Estate

Westmont of Culver City Nears Completion for New Senior Housing Complex

May 8, 2023

Read more
May 8, 2023

Runberg Architecture Group Designs 134 Residential Units with Retail Space  Construction on Westmont of Culver City, a new senior housing...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR