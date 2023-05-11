The Perfect Date: The New Snickerdoodle Date Latte by DADAeats

Samah Dada @dadaeats created the latte of the season for @Erewhon Market that is available at the Tonic Bar for $11.00 from May 8 to June 8. Dada crafted the drink with Willa’s Organic Oat Milk, Espresso, Date Caramel Mix (Dates, Sea Salt, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Vanilla Extract). Topped with Coconut Cream, Maple Syrup, & Cinnamon. So creamy and delicious.