Onni Group Plans Large Residential Building in West L.A.’s Sawtelle Neighborhood

Vancouver-Based Developer Joins Other Builders in Creating More Housing

Onni Group has set its sights on West Los Angeles, with plans for a major new residential development in Sawtelle. The Vancouver-based development firm has submitted proposals for a six-story, 265,000-square-foot building in the neighborhood, which is renowned for its Japantown.

Sawtelle, a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood in West Los Angeles, has become a magnet for multifamily developers. Carmel Partners, Jamison Properties, and West Edge are among the projects either in the works or nearing completion.

The developer has a solid track record in the L.A. area, with properties including 825 South Hill and Hope + Flower in downtown L.A., and has built 18.4 million square feet of offices while managing over 11,200 apartments.

While details of the proposal have not yet been registered with the Los Angeles City Planning Department, it has been suggested that this project could be one of the largest multifamily developments to be added to the Westside's pipeline in recent times.