Onni Group Plans Large Residential Building in West L.A.’s Sawtelle Neighborhood

Photo: Getty Photos

Vancouver-Based Developer Joins Other Builders in Creating More Housing

Onni Group has set its sights on West Los Angeles, with plans for a major new residential development in Sawtelle. The Vancouver-based development firm has submitted proposals for a six-story, 265,000-square-foot building in the neighborhood, which is renowned for its Japantown. 

Sawtelle, a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood in West Los Angeles, has become a magnet for multifamily developers. Carmel Partners, Jamison Properties, and West Edge are among the projects either in the works or nearing completion. Onni Group has filed plans for a 265,000-square-foot, six-story residential building with 278 units on more than a dozen lots spread across several addresses. 

The developer has a solid track record in the L.A. area, with properties including 825 South Hill and Hope + Flower in downtown L.A., and has built 18.4 million square feet of offices while managing over 11,200 apartments.

Spanning multiple lots across over a dozen addresses, the project is set to include 278 units. While details of the proposal have not yet been registered with the Los Angeles City Planning Department, it has been suggested that this project could be one of the largest multifamily developments to be added to the Westside’s pipeline in recent times.

