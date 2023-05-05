May 5, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Seeks Applicants for Commissions, Boards, and Committees

Photo: Facebook

There Are A Total of Thirty-One Positions That The City Needs To Fill

The Culver City Clerk’s Office is currently seeking applicants for positions on 11 different Commissions, Boards, and Committees. There are 31 total positions available, with 20 positions currently held by incumbents. Interested individuals may apply online, by mail, or via email. The following list is all of the positions that are available. 

  • Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness (2 Positions – Seat 5*, Seat 7)
  • Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (3 Positions – 1 Resident Disability Representative*, 1 Resident 1*, 1 Resident 2)
  • Board of Trustees of the Los Angeles County West Vector and Vector-
  • Borne Disease Control District (1 Position*)
  • Civil Service Commission (3 Positions – Seat 1*, Seat 4 *, and Seat 5*)
  • Cultural Affairs Commission (1 Position – Seat 4*)
  • Disability Advisory Committee (4 Positions – Seat 3*, Seat 7, Seat 8*, and Seat 9*)
  • Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee (6 Positions – Seat 1*, Seat 3*, Seat 5*, Seat 7*, Youth Rep Seat 1^, and Labor Representative Seat 1)
  • Fiesta La Ballona Committee (3 Positions – Seat 2, Seat 4, and Seat 5)
  • Landlord-Tenant Mediation Board (3 Positions – Tenant Seat 4, Landlord Seat 4*, and Member-at-Large Seat 4*)
  • LAX Area Advisory Committee (3 Positions*)
  • Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission (1 Position – Seat 2)
  • Planning Commission (1 Position – Seat 1)

Applicants must submit their application to the City Clerk’s Office by May 15, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Afterward, there will be a Meet & Greet and CBC interviews on June 5, with appointments to be considered on June 13. Appointed members must attend an Ethics/Brown Act (AB1234) training on June 29.

While appointments are made annually, interested individuals who are 16 years or older may apply for positions they are interested in at any time. It is important to note that eligibility for many positions requires Culver City residency. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (310) 253-5851.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Celebrates Young Leaders with “20 Under 20” Awards

May 5, 2023

Read more
May 5, 2023

Nominations Open for Inspiring Students Making a Positive Difference in the Community, Hosted by Local Officials and Leaders Culver City...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breadblok Shuts Down, Citing Financial Struggles During Pandemic

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All Breadblock Bakeries Closed On May 3 Without Warning Written By Dolores Quintana This morning a notice was found at...
News, Video

(Video) Breadblok Bakery Suddenly Closed All Of Its Locations On May 3

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

All of Breadblok’s locations were closed on May 3 without any warning. Other than a note left on the door...

Photo: Madre Restaurant
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria Announces Cinco De Mayo Event

May 4, 2023

Read more
May 4, 2023

Don’t Miss The Mezcal Flight and Tlayudas Con Mole Special By Dolores Quintana Madre Oaxacan Restaurant & Mezcaleria is a...
Breaking News, Entertainment, News, Video

Writers Guild West Union Members On The Picket Line Outside of Amazon Studios in Culver City

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

A very strong presence near Culver Steps. The Writers Guild hasn’t had a strike like this since 2008. Union members...

Photo: Clare Calzada
News

Culver City Orchestra and The Jazz Bakery Host Musical Weekend

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Both Shows Take Place At The Kirk Douglas Theater in Downtown Culver City By Dolores Quintana The Culver City Symphony...

Photo: Facebook
News

The City of Culver City Recognizes Sanitation Driver for Kindness to Young Resident

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Driver Zack Grant Befriended Young Child Who Was Fascinated By Sanitation Trucks By Dolores Quintana The City of Culver City...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Offers Free Kitchen Pails to Promote Food Waste Reduction

May 3, 2023

Read more
May 3, 2023

Free Composting Pails Available At EnviroFest and Through The City The City of Culver City is taking steps to encourage...

Photo: Los Angeles Trade-Tech College
News

Small Business Summit to Provide Free Resources and Grants

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

City and County Partnership Seeks to Help Small Businesses Recover, Grow, and Thrive In celebration of National Small Business Week,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Cast Your Vote For A Culver City High School Athlete At SB Live

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

Sophomore Joelle Trepagnier Is Competing for the Title of Biggest Breakout Girls Track And Field Athlete in the Nation You...

Photo: Los Angeles County
News

Los Angeles County Implements New Ordinance to Reduce Single-Use Plastic Waste

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Restaurants and Food Facilities Required to Use Recyclable or Compostable Containers and Cutlery, with Fines for Noncompliance Los Angeles County...
Food & Drink, News, Video

L.A. Residents and Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...

Photo: Getty Images
Real Estate

Los Angeles rents declined during March

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Median rents in the Los Angeles market saw a decline of .8% during March compared with the same time period...

Photo: AUX Architecture
News, Real Estate

AUX Architecture Designs Contemporary Addition to Wende Museum in Culver City

April 29, 2023

Read more
April 29, 2023

Low-Income Artist Apartments to Be Included in Wende Museum Expansion The Wende Museum’s expansion project, located at 10858 Culver Boulevard...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR