Culver City Seeks Applicants for Commissions, Boards, and Committees

There Are A Total of Thirty-One Positions That The City Needs To Fill

The Culver City Clerk’s Office is currently seeking applicants for positions on 11 different Commissions, Boards, and Committees. There are 31 total positions available, with 20 positions currently held by incumbents. Interested individuals may apply online, by mail, or via email. The following list is all of the positions that are available.

Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness (2 Positions – Seat 5*, Seat 7)

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee (3 Positions – 1 Resident Disability Representative*, 1 Resident 1*, 1 Resident 2 )

Board of Trustees of the Los Angeles County West Vector and Vector-

Borne Disease Control District (1 Position*)

Civil Service Commission (3 Positions – Seat 1*, Seat 4 *, and Seat 5*)

Cultural Affairs Commission (1 Position – Seat 4*)

Disability Advisory Committee (4 Positions – Seat 3*, Seat 7, Seat 8*, and Seat 9*)

Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee (6 Positions – Seat 1*, Seat 3*, Seat 5*, Seat 7*, Youth Rep Seat 1^, and Labor Representative Seat 1)

Fiesta La Ballona Committee (3 Positions – Seat 2, Seat 4, and Seat 5)

Landlord-Tenant Mediation Board (3 Positions – Tenant Seat 4, Landlord Seat 4*, and Member-at-Large Seat 4*)

LAX Area Advisory Committee (3 Positions*)

Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission (1 Position – Seat 2)

Planning Commission (1 Position – Seat 1)

Applicants must submit their application to the City Clerk’s Office by May 15, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Afterward, there will be a Meet & Greet and CBC interviews on June 5, with appointments to be considered on June 13. Appointed members must attend an Ethics/Brown Act (AB1234) training on June 29.

While appointments are made annually, interested individuals who are 16 years or older may apply for positions they are interested in at any time. It is important to note that eligibility for many positions requires Culver City residency. For more information, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (310) 253-5851.