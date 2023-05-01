Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent on removing a rent cap decrease.

By Zach Armstrong

A legislative committee canceled a rent cap provision in a bill that aims to strengthen California tenant protections.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance the bill. However, that move was contingent on removing a rent cap decrease. The law, SB 567 authored by state Sen. Maria Elena Durazo, originally aimed to lower California’s maximum annual rent cap increase from 10% or 5% plus inflation to 5% or the simple inflation increase.

Durazo told the committee she is content with shifting the bill’s focus on strengthening other tenant protections. The law aims to upgrade the California Tenant Protection Act of 2019 and strengthen just-cause eviction protections.

The move comes after landlord organizations voiced their opposition to the legislation. The bill would give obstacles to the industry to remove problem tenants and make upgrades to properties, argued the California Apartment Association.

The legislation has been sent back to the Senate Appropriations Committee.