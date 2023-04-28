April 28, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s MOVE Project to Create Shared Bus and Bike Lanes in Downtown Corridor

Photo: Culver City.org

The Forward Thinking Program For Alternates Forms Of Transportation Was Dealt A Blow

At the April 24th City of Culver City City Council meeting, Council directed staff to continue the MOVE Culver City Downtown Corridor Pilot Project with a modified design for a maximum of another two years after the City Council vote. In a three-to-two vote, the design was changed to combine bus, emergency vehicle, and bike lanes and add a second lane for cars. 

Per the City’s press release, City staff will modify the design to create and maintain a shared bus, bike, and emergency vehicle lane throughout the project corridor and add a second general-purpose lane, where it is feasible and needed to enhance the capacity of general-purpose vehicle traffic. This option will likely result in multiple changes, including the creation of:

  1. A protected, shared bus/bike lane between Culver Boulevard at Duquesne Avenue and Washington Boulevard at Fairfax Avenue;
  2. A second general purpose through-lane in both directions on Culver Boulevard between Duquesne Avenue and Canfield Avenue and on Washington Boulevard between Landmark Boulevard and west of Helms Avenue; and
  3. A second general purpose through-lane on eastbound Washington Boulevard between Ince Boulevard and Landmark Boulevard.

The estimated cost for the modified design, which includes project planning, outreach, and design, is approximately $275,000. Once developed, the design will be brought back to the City Council for consideration. The construction budget will be established through the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) process and confirmed after the design is developed. The estimated construction cost is $900,000-$1,000,000.  

City staff will continue to monitor the conditions on the project corridor, as changes in commute and general traffic patterns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to continue to change. City staff will also continue to enhance mobility services, offering convenient mobility options for the community, and will continue to collaborate with regional partners to improve bus infrastructure and mobility services in preparation for the 2028 Olympics and beyond. 

The Council also directed staff to proceed with the planning and preliminary design for a phase 2 project along Sepulveda Boulevard. Once completed this will be brought back to the City Council for consideration.

City Council member Freddy Puza said, via Twitter, “Last night, Culver City had the chance to continue to lead, but instead the council majority rolled back again (Main and Melvil Street) on mobility and climate progress. In a 3 – 2 vote, the majority voted to *add* a lane of traffic and remove the dedicated bike and bus lanes, converting them into 1 lane.”

He continued, “We must continue to advocate for complete streets in Culver City and the region in order to mitigate congestion, combat the climate crisis, and increase safety. We can’t do this if we keep centering cars and car dependency.”

About MOVE Culver City

In November 2021, the City of Culver City launched the MOVE Culver City Project in the Downtown Corridor. MOVE Culver City is a pilot project that reimagines streets as public spaces for sustainable mobility options and offers more and better mobility alternatives in Culver City. Please visit the MOVE Culver City website for more information on the project. Use the Contact Culver City portal to submit your question or issues under the “Streets, Curbs & Sidewalks” heading and “MOVE Culver City” topic.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct

April 28, 2023

Read more
April 28, 2023

James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Crime, News

Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee

April 27, 2023

Read more
April 27, 2023

Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...

Photo: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/doshombres/ )
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

KCRW and Fowler Museum Team Up for the PieFest 2023

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Join the fun for a day of music, demos, and hundreds of pies at the Royce Quad at UCLA.  Pie...

Photo: Loqui
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Loqui Offers $3 Beer and Limited Batch Tostadas to Celebrate 7th Anniversary

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Their Westside Locations in Culver City and Playa Del Rey Will Take Part In The Event Loqui, the popular Mexican...

Photo: Justin Bettman
Life and Arts, News, Reviews

Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Join the Celebration: Arbor Day Proclaimed in Culver City

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

Tree City USA: Culver City Cares for 15,000 Trees in Public Right of Way By Staff Writer Culver City Council...
News, Veterans, Video

VA Opens Housing, Disabled Veterans Still Homeless

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The West Los Angeles VA will open 120 new units of housing in April, yet many homeless disabled Veterans don’t...

Photo: Facebook
News

The Culver City Council Meeting On April 24 Will Discuss The Future of the MOVE Project

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Group Called Friends of MOVE Culver City Has Engaged Legal Team To Defend Project The Culver City City Council meeting...

Photo: Facebook
News

Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023 Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old....

Photo: Facebook
News

Councilmember Traci Park Advises Westside Residents To Tune In To Budget And Finance Meetings On Proposed Budget For The City

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Public Comment Starts At 6:00 p.m. on April 25 CD11 City Council member Traci Park has advised all Westside residents...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Cumulus District: A New Mixed-Use Community Opens in Los Angeles

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

New development Contains 1,200 Apartments and a Whole Foods Market Carmel Partners and TCA Architects have announced the completion of...

Photo: Lahmon Architects
News, Real Estate

New Westchester Mixed-Use Apartment Complex Completed

April 24, 2023

Read more
April 24, 2023

Building Is Located At The Corner of Sepulveda and Manchester Avenue A new mixed-use apartment complex located at the intersection...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Delays Spending Most of the Funds Raised by “Mansion Tax” Until Legal Challenges Are Resolved

April 23, 2023

Read more
April 23, 2023

Apartment Association of Greater LA and Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Sue Los Angeles will delay spending most of the money...

Photo: American Youth Symphony
News

American Youth Symphony’s Spring Concert Celebrates 58 Years of Performance

April 21, 2023

Read more
April 21, 2023

Sunday’s Free Concert Concludes the 2022-34 Season By Susan Payne Much is in store for the American Youth Symphony as...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR