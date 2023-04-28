Culver City’s MOVE Project to Create Shared Bus and Bike Lanes in Downtown Corridor

The Forward Thinking Program For Alternates Forms Of Transportation Was Dealt A Blow

At the April 24th City of Culver City City Council meeting, Council directed staff to continue the MOVE Culver City Downtown Corridor Pilot Project with a modified design for a maximum of another two years after the City Council vote. In a three-to-two vote, the design was changed to combine bus, emergency vehicle, and bike lanes and add a second lane for cars.

Per the City’s press release, City staff will modify the design to create and maintain a shared bus, bike, and emergency vehicle lane throughout the project corridor and add a second general-purpose lane, where it is feasible and needed to enhance the capacity of general-purpose vehicle traffic. This option will likely result in multiple changes, including the creation of:

A protected, shared bus/bike lane between Culver Boulevard at Duquesne Avenue and Washington Boulevard at Fairfax Avenue; A second general purpose through-lane in both directions on Culver Boulevard between Duquesne Avenue and Canfield Avenue and on Washington Boulevard between Landmark Boulevard and west of Helms Avenue; and A second general purpose through-lane on eastbound Washington Boulevard between Ince Boulevard and Landmark Boulevard.

The estimated cost for the modified design, which includes project planning, outreach, and design, is approximately $275,000. Once developed, the design will be brought back to the City Council for consideration. The construction budget will be established through the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) process and confirmed after the design is developed. The estimated construction cost is $900,000-$1,000,000.

City staff will continue to monitor the conditions on the project corridor, as changes in commute and general traffic patterns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to continue to change. City staff will also continue to enhance mobility services, offering convenient mobility options for the community, and will continue to collaborate with regional partners to improve bus infrastructure and mobility services in preparation for the 2028 Olympics and beyond.

The Council also directed staff to proceed with the planning and preliminary design for a phase 2 project along Sepulveda Boulevard. Once completed this will be brought back to the City Council for consideration.

City Council member Freddy Puza said, via Twitter, “Last night, Culver City had the chance to continue to lead, but instead the council majority rolled back again (Main and Melvil Street) on mobility and climate progress. In a 3 – 2 vote, the majority voted to *add* a lane of traffic and remove the dedicated bike and bus lanes, converting them into 1 lane.”

He continued, “We must continue to advocate for complete streets in Culver City and the region in order to mitigate congestion, combat the climate crisis, and increase safety. We can’t do this if we keep centering cars and car dependency.”

About MOVE Culver City

In November 2021, the City of Culver City launched the MOVE Culver City Project in the Downtown Corridor. MOVE Culver City is a pilot project that reimagines streets as public spaces for sustainable mobility options and offers more and better mobility alternatives in Culver City. Please visit the MOVE Culver City website for more information on the project. Use the Contact Culver City portal to submit your question or issues under the “Streets, Curbs & Sidewalks” heading and “MOVE Culver City” topic.