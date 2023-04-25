Join the Celebration: Arbor Day Proclaimed in Culver City

Tree City USA: Culver City Cares for 15,000 Trees in Public Right of Way

By Staff Writer

Culver City Council has declared Friday, April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day, joining more than 3,600 Tree City communities across the United States. In celebration of Arbor Day, the city will be giving away 100 5-gallon fruit trees at the upcoming May 6th Enviro-Fest event.

As a Tree City USA, Culver City is committed to caring for its more than 15,000 trees planted in the public right of way. The Arbor Day Foundation sponsors Tree City USA in partnership with the US Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. Together, they are addressing global challenges such as climate change and pollution, by greening communities across the country and highlighting the importance of an urban tree canopy.

Tree City USA encourages the proper care of city trees and promotes their role in enhancing the aesthetic, economic, and environmental benefits of our communities. This recognition is a testament to Culver City’s commitment to sustainability and preserving its natural beauty.

In addition to the tree giveaway, the May 6th Enviro-Fest event will also feature educational booths and activities focused on promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. With Arbor Day just around the corner, Culver City is taking steps to ensure a greener, healthier future for its residents and the planet.