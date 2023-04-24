Mayor Karen Bass Releases Statement Regarding The Death of Former Mayor Richard Riordan

The Memorial Mass Will Be Held On Friday, April 28, 2023

Two-term Mayor and Brentwood resident was 92 years old. Mayor Karen Bass issued the following statement on the passing of former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan:

“Mayor Richard Riordan loved Los Angeles, and devoted so much of himself to bettering our City. He always had a place in his heart for the children of LA and worked to improve how the City served our youth and communities as a passionate member of the Los Angeles Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners.

“Mayor Riordan’s legacy includes our City’s iconic Central Library, which he saved and rebuilt, and which today carries his name.

“In the wake of the Northridge earthquake, Mayor Riordan set the standard for emergency action — he reassured us and delivered a response with an intensity that still pushes us all to be faster and stronger amidst crisis.

“Though born in New York, Mayor Riordan will be remembered as an LA original. I extend my deepest condolences to all who loved and looked up to Mayor Riordan. May he rest in peace.”

As reported by The Daily News, a memorial mass for former Mayor Riordan will be held on Friday, April 28. It will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles at 2:00 p.m. For those who cannot attend in person, a live stream of the ceremony will be available here and you can read more about the service at the Cathedral’s website. The Mass will be presided by Archbishop José H. Gomez, and the homily will be delivered by Monsignor. Lloyd Torgerson. The service is open to the public.