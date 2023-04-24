Cumulus District: A New Mixed-Use Community Opens in Los Angeles

New development Contains 1,200 Apartments and a Whole Foods Market

Carmel Partners and TCA Architects have announced the completion of the Cumulus District, a massive development located across from Metro’s La Cienega/Jefferson Station as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The 14-acre site at 3333 S. La Cienega Boulevard, which previously housed a radio broadcast facility, now features multiple mid-rise and high-rise buildings with a total of just over 1,200 apartments and 100,000 square feet of commercial space. Vox, that last portion of the Cumulus complex to be completed contains 910 apartments and townhomes in studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 504 to 1,456 square feet in the podium style building.

According to TCA Architects principal Eric Olsen, Vox at Cumulus is now one of the largest mixed-use communities in the Los Angeles area. Vox provides housing options for the community and is highly desirable due to its immediate proximity to the La Cienega/Jefferson Metro station, which provides access to downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica without the need for a car. The apartment complex is centered around an approximately one-acre green space, designed by Studio MLA, which captures stormwater and reduces the heat island effect. The park-like amenity is flanked by about 100,000 square feet of commercial space anchored by a new Whole Foods Market, which opened in August 2022.

Arq, a 31-story high-rise featuring 300 apartments above commercial space and parking, is the most visible component of the project. The tower, designed by Solomon Cordwell Buenz, joins other new developments such as Wrapper, a 17-story office complex completed on the opposite side of Jefferson Boulevard. The Cumulus development is the largest in a growing residential and employment district surrounding La Cienega/Jefferson Station, and the project team includes DCI, AMPAM, Psomas, DFDA, and Seal Electric. The complex features over 1,700 solar panels and has achieved Green Point Rated Platinum status.