Maple Block Chicken to Debut at Smorgasburg LA

Offshoot of Maple Block Meat Company Will Be There Until April

Maple Block Chicken has announced that it will be popping up at Smorgasburg for the next three weeks. From the pit masters that brought you Maple Block Meat Company, Maple Block Chicken will be debuting their juicy spin-roasted spatchcock chickens grilled over coals and dusted with their signature rub starting this Sunday.

The new offering is sure to delight foodies looking for something new to try and is expected to draw crowds from far and wide. With its reputation for delicious, high-quality meat, Maple Block Chicken is poised to be a standout at Smorgasburg LA.

For those who are missing out on Coachella this year, Maple Block Chicken promises to cure your FOMO and give you something to drool for. The pop-up will take place at Smorgasburg LA every Sunday for the next three weeks, from 10:00 a.m. am to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free and the event is family-friendly, but no pets are allowed.

The Smorgasburg LA event is located at ROW DTLA, 777 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA 90021. Foodies are encouraged to come early to beat the crowds and get a taste of Maple Block Chicken’s delicious offerings.