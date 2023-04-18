April 19, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Connect with Nature and Unleash Your Creativity through Nature Writing and Storytelling Workshop

Photo: Getty Photos

Explore the Beauty of Nature and Express Your Inner Voice Through Writing in This 5-Week Course

By Staff Writer

Nature lovers and writers, mark your calendars for a unique opportunity to connect with nature and hone your writing skills. The Nature Writing and Storytelling Workshop, a 5-week writing course, will take place on Fridays from 1:00 pm to 2:15 pm starting on April 21st. Led by experienced instructors, the course will encourage participants to keep a nature journal, learn plant facts and folklore, and create their own nature stories, poems, and odes.

This all-levels, all-genres writing course will take place in one of Culver City’s most beautiful public spaces, allowing participants to be inspired by the abundance of nature. Whether you’re a novice or seasoned writer, journaler, or nature lover, this workshop welcomes you to join and explore the connection between nature and storytelling.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to explore the beauty of nature and enhance your writing skills. Pre-registration is required, so sign up today to secure your spot. The course costs $60.00 per participant.

