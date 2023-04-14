Culver City Police Pursue Erratic Driver and Recover Loaded Firearm

Driver arrested for felony evading and possession of loaded firearm after brief chase

Culver City Police recently arrested a driver who led them on a chase after displaying erratic driving behavior. A loaded firearm was recovered from the vehicle.

On Tuesday evening at approximately 6:05 p.m., officers from the Culver City Police Department (CCPD) spotted a vehicle displaying erratic driving behavior in the vicinity of Washington Place and Sawtelle Blvd. Attempts were made to conduct a routine enforcement stop, but the driver failed to yield, resulting in a vehicle pursuit.

After a brief chase, the driver eventually pulled over and was taken into custody by CCPD officers for felony evading. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded .22-caliber handgun. As a result, the driver was also arrested for possession of a loaded firearm.

The identity of the driver and further details of the incident have not been released by CCPD at this time. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department. No injuries were reported in connection with the pursuit.

The Culver City Police Department reminds the public of the importance of obeying traffic laws and yielding to law enforcement when signaled to do so.