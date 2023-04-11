CCHS/PTSA All School ﻿2023 Grad Lawn Signs for Sale

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District

Purchase a lawn/window sign for $10 to honor a Culver City High School 2023 graduate, the promotion of a CCMS eighth-grader, or the promotion of a fifth-grader or Kinder student at each of our five Culver City Elementary schools (Farragut, El Marino, El Rincon, Linwood E. Howe, or La Ballona). Buy one for yourself or your student or you can even “Sponsor a Senior” by purchasing a sign for a student who may not be able to afford one.

Signs are great for students, parents, teachers, and staff! Each sign is 24″ by 18″ and full-color. Metal “H” stake included. They can also be displayed in a window.

Pick-up/sales dates will be held through May and at each school’s respective Open House. Stay tuned for an email notifications with pick up times, dates, and locations.

The lawn sign sale will end at 12 p.m. on June 5 or while supplies last. This fundraiser is sponsored by the Culver City High School PTSA. All proceeds for each school’s lawn sign sales will go to the CCHS PTSA to be reinvested back into the school and used for scholarships for the senior class.

To purchase a sign visit https://r20.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=0013DJWcLR_NwBcv8bbACld6Il3-sZzwFroOQgComHUt3Fj6JyR8bGiA1Qh68SHRm9MVqZqM_GWhOeymv_ggNR74zTR6DsgnfHDOlwS1P88tRex14EWZybrZuC-z2ip2v9Nza4KUZKrU1uR6vovgeWYVT2quXnsyQ77iwDa6IC4KCVTEcGfvOv8zzF_sh15AQoGLtRATR9lANI=&c=e9zdkQcAvlKJY88Gpv4i5147VtYDsf8Vf-XEF97UTSjCpUzwWggN8A==&ch=QaXX4DyJrHV2vDwM1-SRx3jnccH6XoxxpAxxsCLC89x2JGVEylHghA==