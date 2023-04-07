Halco Management’s Six-Story Building with Affordable Housing Underway in West Los Angeles

Transit Oriented Communities incentives enable larger structure for 10642 Santa Monica project

A new multifamily housing development is underway just south of the Mormon Church’s iconic temple in West Los Angeles. Halco Management’s project at 10642 W. Santa Monica Boulevard is set to feature a six-story building with 40 modern studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, along with parking for 38 vehicles.

The project has been in the works for a decade and was approved using Transit Oriented Communities incentives, allowing for a larger structure than what is typically allowed by zoning rules. As part of the agreement, four of the new apartments will be set aside as deed-restricted affordable housing for extremely low-income residents, contributing to the effort to address affordable housing challenges in the area.

The design for 10642 Santa Monica is being handled by The Albert Group Architects, who have depicted it as a contemporary podium-type building in renderings, which is consistent with other recent construction projects along the surrounding corridor.

Halco Management, a West Los Angeles-based company, has also been involved in several other similar projects along Westwood Boulevard.