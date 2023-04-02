Former Howard Hughes Center Sells for $80 million

TTM Real Estate Capital buys HHLA for $80 million

By Dolores Quintana

HHLA, formerly known as The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, is an open-air entertainment destination with restaurants and a Cinemark 18 and XD theater that has been sold for $40 million less than the previous buyer purchased it for in 2015 as reported by Bisnow.com. Laurus Corp. and Torchlight Investors bought the commercial building at 6081 Center Drive for $111 million. They also invested $35 million to renovate the site, a process that wasn’t completed until 2020.

TTM Real Estate Capital bought the HHLA for $80 million and announced the sale on Thursday according to a source that spoke to Bisnow. Cannon Commerical is TTM’s parent company and a real estate investor and commercial management company in Los Angeles.

They also announced that two new tenants would be joining HHLA, 60out Escape Rooms, a unique and interactive live-action adventure game experience with multiple locations, and the Muhammad Ali Experience whose website says, “Step into the ring and go toe-to-toe with the legend. MAE offers a world-first opportunity to immerse yourself into the life and legacy of Mohammed Ali.”

There was no information about the lease or terms of the purchase made available to the public.