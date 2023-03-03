Waymo’s Autonomous Vehicle Technology to Expand to Westwood and Central Districts in LA

Autonomous vehicles soon coming to Westwood Village

On February 1st, the Westwood Village Improvement Association’s Planning and Mobility Committee held a meeting to discuss Waymo’s autonomous vehicle technology. The representatives from Waymo presented their plans for their ride-hailing service in Los Angeles, which will be the company’s third location after Phoenix and San Francisco.

Waymo drivers have already been spotted driving around several LA neighborhoods, including Westwood Village, Downtown and Miracle Mile, Koreatown, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood. The company is preparing to expand its autonomous driving capabilities in several central districts over the coming months.

This move by Waymo marks a significant development in the ride-hailing industry as they continue to expand their services across multiple cities. Stay tuned for more updates on Waymo’s progress as they prepare to serve Angelenos with their innovative technology.