March 3, 2023 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Firefighters and Paramedics’ Quick Response Saves Mar Vista Man’s Life, Reunited at Fire Station 62

Photo: Chester Brown.

52-year-old man stops by at Fire Station 62 Wednesday to thank LAFD responders

Over the summer, Los Angeles City Firefighters and Paramedics responded to a man with a heart dysrhythmia, who then went into cardiac arrest in front of rescuers on the scene. Their quick actions saved his life, and he was reunited with them this week at Fire Station 62 to say thank you.

On August 6, 2022, at 11:00 AM, the LAFD received a 9-1-1 call to the 12500 block of Venice Boulevard in Mar Vista. Answering that 9-1-1 phone call was Firefighter/Dispatcher, Armando Diaz. Without delay, he acquired the necessary information and dispatched Engine 62 and Paramedic Rescue Ambulance 62 to the address of the emergency.

Rescuers encountered a 52-year-old man sitting in his parked car inside an underground apartment garage. He was complaining of tingling in his arm, with symptoms including cool, pale and sweaty skin, but not experiencing chest pain. They performed a detailed 12-lead EKG to evaluate the man’s heart rhythm, which indicated a STEMI, which stands for “ST Elevation Myocardial Infarction.” 

“This is a serious and life-threatening heart attack with a blocked coronary artery, which is supposed to supply blood and oxygen to the pumping heart muscle,” the LAFD said. 

As Paramedics began setting up for treatment and transport, the situation quickly deteriorated.

“Right in front of them, the man went into cardiac arrest, discontinuing blood flow to all parts of his body, and most importantly, the brain. Firefighters immediately switched gears and initiated CPR, including defibrillating the man twice with a focused electric shock to his heart,” the LAFD said. 

Thankfully, this immediate intervention resulted in “ROSC,” which is a Return of Spontaneous Circulation, where the heart starts beating again on its own.

The patient, Anthony Taranto, regained consciousness and Firefighters/Paramedics in the back of the ambulance with him engaged Anthony in a conversation about his son, Dominic, to keep him awake during transport to the UCLA Emergency Department. Still being monitored for cardiac function, his heart rhythm began to deteriorate again. Another electric shock was indicated, but this time, the patient remained conscious while he received this shock from the hospital’s Emergency Department staff. This procedure, called cardioversion (slightly different than defibrillation), restored a normal pattern to the waves in his heart.

Anthony had several things going for him on that August morning, according to the LAFD. First, when he didn’t feel right, including tingling in his arm, he called 9-1-1. Second, LAFD Firefighters/Paramedics were on the scene with him when he went into cardiac arrest and provided effective CPR immediately. Third, the skilled hospital staff was ready and waiting to intervene again upon arrival to the Emergency Department at UCLA Medical Center,” the LAFD said. 

“This serves as a reminder that CPR saves lives, but remember, you may not have Paramedics waiting at your side when “the big one” hits your family member like a freight train. We encourage everyone to find their nearest Hands-Only CPR training and get familiar with the basic measures you can take to give your loved one the best chance when you’re there during their emergency. The extra blood flow provided by doing effective chest compressions for a few extra minutes while Paramedics respond could mean the difference between life and death,” the LAFD said. “As first responders, we often do not have the opportunity to speak with those we have helped after the emergency has passed. We are so thankful that Mr. Taranto and his family took the time and effort to reunite with rescuers, and for the kind words he spoke.”

in News
Related Posts
News

Ballona Creek Cleanup Event This Weekend

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Cleanup to take place Saturday morning at Centinela Avenue and Milton Street. On Saturday March 4, from 9:00 a.m. to...

WVIA Planning and Mobility Committee Meeting Committee and Waymo representatives.. Photo: WVIA.
News

Waymo’s Autonomous Vehicle Technology to Expand to Westwood and Central Districts in LA

March 3, 2023

Read more
March 3, 2023

Autonomous vehicles soon coming to Westwood Village On February 1st, the Westwood Village Improvement Association’s Planning and Mobility Committee held...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Skyrocketing Natural Gas Prices Threaten Closure for Some SoCal Restaurants

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Some owners forced to raise prices and consider temporarily closing due to spike in gas costs Restaurants in Southern California...

Photo: GoFundMe.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Community Members Donate to Provide Housing for Homeless Chef Clive Jackson

March 2, 2023

Read more
March 2, 2023

Goal of organizers is to raise enough funds for future costs of permanent housing By Dolores Quintana Former restaurateur Chef...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Health Nut LA to Open Fourth and Fifth Locations in Santa Monica and Culver City

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Venice and Lincoln boulevard locations planned for restaurant By Dolores Quintana Health Nut Los Angeles, which was formerly a vitamin...

A Sage and Seekers in-person group at Notre Dame High School. Photo: Facebook (@sagesseekers).
News

Nonprofit Initiates Winter Program to Foster Intergenerational Relationships

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Sage and Seekers are slated to begin their winter session at Palisades High School on January 30 By Keemia Zhang...
News, Upbeat Beat

Marina Del Rey’s Ritz Carlton to Host National Charity League Westside Chapter’s Class of 2023 Senior Recognition Dinner-Dance

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Career Panel Event and Class of 2023 Senior Recognition dance set for March 5 and 11 National Charity League Westside...

Photo: CCUSD.
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Arts Foundation Awards El Marino Rainbow Taiko $3,000 Grant

March 1, 2023

Read more
March 1, 2023

Grant money will be used to purchase new taikos Culver City Arts Foundation, a local 501(c)3 supporting the creative culture...
News

LA City Council Exploring How to Boost Permanent Housing for the Homeless

February 28, 2023

Read more
February 28, 2023

Less than 6 percent of LA’s housing vouchers resulted in permanent housing last year Los Angeles City Council voted on...
Crime, News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Murder Case

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Victim suffers serious injuries in February 21 incident Culver City police continue to investigate an attempted murder that took place...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Heirs of Bruce’s Beach Finalize $20M Sale to LA County

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Sale finalized on January 30 By Dolores Quintana There has been some controversy surrounding the sale of Bruce’s Beach back...

Photo: Getty Images
News

LA Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard

February 27, 2023

Read more
February 27, 2023

Driver sought in connection to February 26 collision  The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Detectives are requesting the public’s...

Photo: Perkins&Will
News, Real Estate

Weingart Center and Local Officials Debut New Permanent Supportive Housing Complex in West LA

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

51-unit now open at 11010 Santa Monica Boulevard In a ceremony held recently, the Weingart Center and local officials celebrated...

Rendering: PK Architecture
News

Developer Clears Hurdle for Housing and Retail Project on Border Between Los Angeles and Culver City

February 25, 2023

Read more
February 25, 2023

144 apartments and retail planned for parcels at 3984-3988 South Meier Street and 12740-12750 West Zanja Street. ​​Vancouver-based developer Bastion...
News

Homeless Encampments and Sleeping in Tents Banned in Culver City

February 24, 2023

Read more
February 24, 2023

Culver City City Council approves anti-camping ordinance with 3-2 vote  By Dolores Quintana  On Monday, February 12, Culver City’s City...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR