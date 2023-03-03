Ballona Creek Cleanup Event This Weekend

Cleanup to take place Saturday morning at Centinela Avenue and Milton Street.

On Saturday March 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the Ballona Creek Renaissance (BCR) team is hosting a creek and coastal cleanup event at Centinela Avenue and Milton Street.

“The BCR Team welcomes volunteers of all ages for this fun and worthwhile activity where the inland water and incoming tide meet—a special place of water, fish, birds, and plants—yet still too much concrete and mostly-plastic ocean-bound trash! It’s also a great way for students to earn community service credits!” the BCR said.

The BCR Team welcomes volunteers of all ages to participate in this fun and worthwhile activity. In addition to helping clean up the environment, students can earn community service credits! However, kids under 18 need waiver forms signed by their parent or guardian which will be available either on-site or at http://ballonacreek.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/cleanupwaiversfor-minors2015.pdf.

Volunteers are reminded that this is a zero-waste event and are encouraged to bring 1-2 liters of reusable water bottles. Closed-toe shoes are required for safety reasons while long pants are recommended. Due to COVID requirements, all volunteers must wear a 3-ply mask and provide proof of full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours before the project.

Sunscreen, hats, close-toed shoes (preferably water-resistant), gloves, bags, grabbers, buckets, rakes and educational displays will be provided on-site but feel free to bring your own water in a reusable container if you prefer.

For more information visit https://ballonacreek.org/events/ballona-creek-cleanup-16/