Culver City Welcomes New Natural Wine and Craft Beer Bar Founded by Mother-Son Duo

Evil Twin now open at 4123 S. Centinela Avenue

By Dolores Quintana

Culver City has a new natural wine and craft beer bar and restaurant in the newly opened Evil Twin at 4123 S. Centinela Avenue. The new bar and restaurant share the space of Hotcakes Bakes, which is their sister restaurant and a Culver City favorite. Evil Twin has only been open since January, so they are still very new and was founded by mother-son duo Elfie Astier and Dylan Weiss.

At Evil Twin, according to their website about page, Dylan Weiss has curated “an international selection of high-quality, hand-picked wines that are exciting and approachable to the general consumer while fostering a collaborative environment with the local community.”

The concept of the bar and restaurant is that guests can enjoy pairings of the bar’s natural wines and craft beers along with locally sourced, seasonal bites. The restaurant also hosts entertainment with biweekly comedy nights and other live shows.

On the menu, you will find such standards as meatballs, slammin’ sliders, fried “Cali-flower”, fries, mussels and lamb chops. Evil Twin did not respond to requests for comment by press time.