Charming 1925 Historic Culver City Townhouse Hits Market

$1.6 million price tag for Lafayette Landmark Residential District home

By Dolores Quintana

In the Lafayette Landmark Residential District of Culver City, a two-bedroom townhouse is now for sale as reported by The Dirt.com. Built-in 1925, the townhouse sits within the Spanish Colonial revival bungalow court that was built by the developer H. L. Kerr. Originally intended as housing for workers at MGM and other Culver City-based film studios, this particular townhouse, Unit A, was inhabited by Betty Newby, an elocution teacher for nearby studios according to the Culver City Historic Survey. The survey goes on to say that, as quoted by The Dirt.com, “unusual in design, size, and attention to detail.” and much different from today’s ideas of employee housing. Jennifer Plotkin and Zach Goldsmith of The Agency are the listing agents and the price for the home is $1.615 million.

The townhouse’s base is made of concrete and is split level as are the balance of the townhouses in the court. Each one has balustrades and balconies that start at the front and continue to the back of the residence, bringing the two levels together at that point. The interior space is about 1,400 square feet and this wonderfully devised unit has wood-beamed ceilings in a double-height living room, built-in shelves and niches, not one but two sets of French doors and the original hardwood floors. Two of the most glamorous features of the unit are a “beehive style fireplace and painted tiling” and a scalloped staircase. The unit also comes with a bathroom and office that can also be used as a den, a galley-style kitchen, a dining room on the lower level and the unit’s second bathroom between the unit’s two bedrooms. The bedrooms come equipped with casement windows and wood flooring.

There isn’t a lot of outdoor space to go along with this delightful townhouse, but the home is nearby Culver City Park and the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook along with the local shops of the main Culver City downtown area which is an equally charming and walkable area.