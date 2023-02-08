CicLAvia Kicks Off 2023 Season with Beer Collaboration and Fundraiser in Culver City

LA Ale Works Debuts West Coast IPA “seek-la-VEE-ah,” on Friday evening, February 10, Ivy Station, Culver City

Los Angeles Ale Works is teaming up with CicLAvia to kick off the 2023 season and launch a West Coast IPA collaboration named seek-la-VEE-ah. Proceeds from the February 10 event, along with all future sales of seek-la-VEE-ah, will be donated to CicLAvia – a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

The collaboration event will take place at LA Ale Works in Culver City and coincides with the Culver City Arts District Night Market. Attendees can expect food trucks, music, games, local vendors, adoptable dogs, fun activities like The Ballusionist and more!

“Near and dear to our hearts, our team has participated in CicLAvia events since the early days of the organization,” says Los Angeles Ale Works Managing Partner Andrew Fowler. “We are inspired by how CicLAvia safely brings Angelenos together, the positive environmental impacts it makes, the connections we feel to our communities during the events and the promotion of public transportation. We believe so strongly in public transportation that our new Culver City location is literally built into the Metro E Line station.”

The event will take place from noon to midnight at LA Ale Works at 8809 Washington Boulevard.

CicLAvia promotes safe and people-powered transportation on car-free open streets throughout Los Angeles County. It provides an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the neighborhood gems while connecting with their communities.

LA Ale Works has been in existence since 2016 and brings fun accessible beers to its diverse range of customers around Orange, Los Angeles and Ventura Counties. They have locations in Hawthorne and Culver City that feature lively events, great staff and their iconic feline mascot Scrappy.