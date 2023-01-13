LA County Supervisors Proclaims State of Emergency Over Homelessness

The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors this week declared a state of emergency over the homelessness crisis facing the region.

The LA County Board of Supervisors’ move is widely seen as a decisive step towards tackling the homelessness crisis, with the motion authorizing additional resources and potential exemptions from existing regulations for homeless services. It also calls for a “streamlined system” to accelerate the deployment of critical resources.

Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who introduced the motion, said it was necessary to “demonstrate our commitment and the urgency of the moment” in order to make progress on the issue. The motion authorizes $150 million for homeless services in Los Angeles County, and calls for a wide-ranging strategy that includes housing subsidies for permanent housing, more shelters and warming centers, mental health services, and other measures.

The County is also making progress on the 2023 point-in-time count, which serves as a snapshot of homelessness in Los Angeles County. The count will take place during the night of Jan. 25 and relies heavily on volunteers to survey homeless individuals across the county and report their findings back to local officials. The data gathered from this count will be used to inform policy and the distribution of resources.

By such decisive action, LA County joints the City of LA and the City of Culver City in declarting a state of emergency over the homelessness criss. With additional resources and streamlined regulations, the County hopes to be able to reduce homelessness in Los Angeles in the years ahead.

Only time will tell if these measures are successful, but with the Board of Supervisors’ decisive action, there is now hope that progress can be made.