Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Move allows city to operate beyond normal procedures to address homelessness

By Sam Catanzaro

Culver City officials have declared a local homelessness emergency allowing the city to operate beyond normal policies and procedures to address the homelessness crisis. Culver City Council is also set to vote on a draft ordinance that would ban camping in public places. 

The City of Culver City proclaimed the local homelessness emergency on January 3, 2023. The proclamation was issued by City Manager John Nachbar in his capacity as the City’s Director of Emergency Services. According to a press release, it will allow Culver City to operate beyond its normal operational policies and procedures to better address the homelessness crisis, align the City with other regional jurisdictions and open the door to potential new funding opportunities to address the crisis.

“Culver City is taking this action as a further step to address the ongoing homelessness crisis. Even after years of effort by the City to resolve the problem, unhoused persons are still suffering daily on streets and sidewalks throughout our community. We need to do everything possible to end this crisis,” said Culver City Mayor Albert Vera.

The proclamation follows Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ declaration of a local emergency on homelessness on December 12, 2022. The most recent count of Culver City’s homeless population is 350. The City Council will consider ratifying the proclamation of local emergency at its meeting on January 9, 2023.

In recent years, Culver City has put over $4.5 million towards addressing homelessness, including an annual commitment of $3.2 million from the City General Fund for a new Mobile Crisis Intervention Unit. In addition, the was awarded $26.6 million from the State of California, Housing and Community Development Department (HCD) under Project Homekey for the creation of harm reduction, service-enriched interim and permanent supportive housing for chronically homeless individuals through the conversion of two local motels. 

Despite these and other investments, Culver City officials say more tools are needed to relieve the strain the homelessness crisis has put on the City’s resources. 

“The homelessness crisis has put a strain on the City’s public safety resources.  Paramedic and fire calls to address the crisis on City streets and in our other public spaces have increased at alarming rates, such that in 2022 there were nearly 1,200 calls to the Culver City Fire Department (CCFD) involving unhoused persons, including 680 calls for emergency medical services. This is an increase of 13% from 2021 and a 47% increase from 2020. There were also 106 calls to CCFD regarding fires, which is an increase of 38% from 2021,” the City said in a press release. 

The local emergency declaration comes in the wake of a December 21 Special City Council Meeting, where City staff provided a presentation to the City Council regarding homelessness. City Council discussed whether to implement an ordinance that prohibits camping in public spaces, similar to Santa Monica’s ordinance. Specifically, staff was directed to work to create a safe camping site and an ordinance to prohibit camping in public places. 

City Council directed staff to draft this proposed Ordinance so that it is similar to the City of Santa Monica’s ordinance prohibiting camping in public places. 

“The proposed ordinance will identify public places, such as public parks, public buildings, public parking lots, public streets and sidewalks, and public landscaped areas where camp facilities are prohibited. Camp facilities will include temporary physical structures, tents, cots, and beds. Sleeping bags, blankets, bedrolls, and pillows will not be prohibited. The Ordinance will also authorize the City Council to designate specified public places where camping is allowed. Enforcement of the ordinance would involve removal of prohibited structures and equipment, but it does not involve the removal of unhoused persons,” the Culver City said in a press release. 

Consideration of a draft ordinance is tentatively scheduled for January 23, 2023.

