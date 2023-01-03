Culver City’s Police Chief Stepping Down

Manuel Cid to leave Culver City to head the Glendale Police Department

Culver City’s police chief is stepping down from his role to lead another Southern California city’s police department.

On December 27, Culver City Police Department (CCPD) Chief Manuel Cid announced he was stepping down from the role to lead the Glendale Police Department.

Cid’s last day in office will be January 15 and Culver City Council has appointed Assistant Chief Jason Sims as the Interim Police Chief to lead the organization effective January 16.

Cid has been with the Culver City Police for 18 years. He became the CCPD’s interim chief in 2020 succeeding Chief Scott Bixby in 2020. and was appointed to the job last year.