Texas Man Charged With Vandalism and Hate Crime for Damaging Beverly Hills Menorah

Eric Brian King charged in connection to Sunday incident

Prosecutors have announced that a Texas man has been charged with felony vandalism and hate crime allegation in connection with the defacing of a menorah that was displayed at a Beverly Hills home in celebration of Hannukah.

“The ugliness of antisemitism has revealed itself in many ways throughout our community and across the country in recent weeks,” said Los Angeles Country District Attorney Gascón in announcing the charges. “I condemn it, and we must make clear that such hate will not be tolerated. The conduct alleged in this case is despicable, especially coming during one of the most joyous times of the year for Jewish people. We will always stand up against such hatred and hold accountable those who commit hate crimes in Los Angeles County.”

Eric Brian King, 47, of Dallas, Texas was charged with one count of felony vandalism. The count includes a hate crime allegation.

It is alleged that on Sunday, King etched a symbol associated with the German Nazi regime into the base of a nine-foot-tall menorah on display outside a home on Foothill Road in Beverly Hills. He also threw objects at the menorah, damaging it. King was arrested the same day.

The case remains under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.