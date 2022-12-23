December 23, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Texas Man Charged With Vandalism and Hate Crime for Damaging Beverly Hills Menorah

Eric Brian King charged in connection to Sunday incident

Prosecutors have announced that a Texas man has been charged with felony vandalism and hate crime allegation in connection with the defacing of a menorah that was displayed at a Beverly Hills home in celebration of Hannukah.

“The ugliness of antisemitism has revealed itself in many ways throughout our community and across the country in recent weeks,” said Los Angeles Country District Attorney Gascón in announcing the charges. “I condemn it, and we must make clear that such hate will not be tolerated. The conduct alleged in this case is despicable, especially coming during one of the most joyous times of the year for Jewish people. We will always stand up against such hatred and hold accountable those who commit hate crimes in Los Angeles County.”

Eric Brian King, 47, of Dallas, Texas was charged with one count of felony vandalism. The count includes a hate crime allegation. 

It is alleged that on Sunday, King etched a symbol associated with the German Nazi regime into the base of a nine-foot-tall menorah on display outside a home on Foothill Road in Beverly Hills. He also threw objects at the menorah, damaging it. King was arrested the same day.

The case remains under investigation by the Beverly Hills Police Department.

in News
Related Posts
Crime, News

Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Crime, News

Police Alert Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam

December 23, 2022

Read more
December 23, 2022

Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say  The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...

Photo: zooies.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Citizen Public Market for cookie shop By Dolores Quintana Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the...

Photo: superfinepizza.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Team Behind Superfine Pizza Opening Playa Vista Restaurant

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening Two Westside Locations

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...

Photo: 10speedcoffee.com.
Food & Drink, News

Local Coffee Shop Looks to Expand With Sawtelle Location

December 22, 2022

Read more
December 22, 2022

10 Speed Coffee opening at 1947 Sawtelle Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 10 Speed Coffee looks to be opening a new...
nature, News, upbeat news, Video

Lebron James Tequila Sponsors Wolf Sanctuary Just Outside L.A

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Westsider Lebron James’ Tequila and Mezcal company Lobos 1707 is helping support The Wolf Connection Sanctuary giving wolves and humans...
News, Upbeat Beat

REI Coming to Marina del Rey

December 21, 2022

Read more
December 21, 2022

Spring 2023 opening slated for specialty outdoor retailer at The Boardwalk of Marina del Rey Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op...

Photo: Karim Sahli.
News, Upbeat Beat

New CCUSD Board of Education is Full of Firsts

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District When CCUSD’s three new Board of Education members were sworn in last...

A gas station in Los Angeles. Of all 155 countries in the UCLA-led study, the U.S. has gone the longest without raising gasoline taxes: The national tax has been 18 cents per gallon since 1993. Photo: Sean Brenner
News

UCLA Study: Popular Strategies for Reducing Gasoline Use Aren’t Getting a Chance to Work

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

UCLA-led study finds world leaders give up on increasing gas taxes and reducing subsidies to producers David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom Around...

Photo: Citizen App.
Crime, News

Culver City Police Fatally Shoot Man Following Domestic Violence Report

December 20, 2022

Read more
December 20, 2022

December 18 shooting under investigation by the California Department of Justice By Sam Catanzro Culver City police fatally shot a...
News

LA County Hate Crimes at Highest Level in 20 Years

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Results from  Los Angeles County Commission on Human Relations show hates crimes are are among the highest seen since 2002...
News, Real Estate, Video

Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?

December 19, 2022

Read more
December 19, 2022

Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles..Video sponsored by DPP.

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
News

Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a LA County Lease

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...

Rendering: Olson Kundig.
News, Real Estate

Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development

December 16, 2022

Read more
December 16, 2022

3570 National Boulevard development calls for 30,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail By Dolores...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR