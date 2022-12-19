Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles.
Video sponsored by DPP.
Will L.A City Council Approve $5.1M for Westside Mobility Projects?
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin requested $5.1 million in funding for pedestrian projects across West Los Angeles.
Beverly Hills Developer Sentenced for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine A real estate developer...
Culver City Planning Commission Approves 30,000 Square-Foot Office Development
3570 National Boulevard development calls for 30,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of retail By Dolores...
Developer Plans 210-Unit Apartment in Del Rey
Project from LaTerra Development planned for 4112-4134 Del Rey Avenue By Dolores Quintana La Terra Development has applied for entitlements...
Former TSA Officer Sentenced to Over 6 Years in Federal Prison for Attempting to Smuggle Meth Through LAX
December 16, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Michael Williams sentenced for smuggling what he believed was meth through LAX in exchange for $8,000 By Sam Catanzaro A...
Suspect Wanted for Violent Culver City Carjacking
Man sought in connection to December 13 incident Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a violent carjacking of...
Council Members Dan O’Brien & Freddy Puza Sworn Into Culver City City Council
New Mayor and Vice Mayor also selected Dan O’Brien and Freddy Puza have been sworn into office on Culver City...
LA Councilmember Traci Park Names New Staffers for CD-11
December 15, 2022 Nick Antonicello
A diversified mix of former city officials, legislative aides and private sector influencers have now joined Team Park By Nick...
Homelessness Linked to a Higher Chance of Death From COVID in L.A. County, UCLA Study Finds
In L.A. County, 256 homeless people died of COVID-related causes in a 22-month period — a rate more than twice...
“Bella Petite Beverages”: The Hottest New Trend in LA and Growing Around the World!
Have you ever tried zero alcohol-infused wines? It’s all the goodness of real wine without the alcohol and all of...
Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation Dollar for Dollar
December 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Westside Food Bank ‘Million Meals Match’ Doubles Your Donation now through December 31st. Learn more in this video sponsored...
Jason Neroni Opening Culver City Restaurant
December 14, 2022 Staff Report
“Best Bet” set to open in March of 2023 By Dolores Quintana Chef Jason Neroni’s Best Bet will be coming...
Enya Sushi Coming to Sawtelle
December 14, 2022 Staff Report
Popular sushi restaurant to open in former Kiriko space By Dolores Quintana Sawtelle Japantown and the Westside were sad at...
California Credit Union Awards Grants to Culver City and Palms School Teachers
December 13, 2022 Staff Report
Dia Rabin of Palms Elementary School and Jennifer Zapata of El Rincon Elementary School awarded grants Constructing a solar powered...
Culver City High School’s Youth Health Center Transforms Outdoor Space in Memory of Dr. Sarah Carpenter
December 13, 2022 Staff Report
Submitted by the Culver City Unified School District Early in November an ugly duckling was turned into a beautiful swan,...
60 Years in the Making George Wolfberg Park Finally Revealed
December 13, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The George Wolfberg Park has officially opened. Hear from city officials, law enforcement, and locals about this long anticipated community...
